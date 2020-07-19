VALDOSTA – Drenched in sweat, Highland Christian junior Quron Baker quietly sits on the bleachers, having just removed his sneakers after a three-hour workout.
This has been life for Baker since March and he proudly shares he hasn't missed a day.
Highland's star guard has always found freedom on the court, but life has not always been simple.
In fact, Baker wears the scars of times more complicated, more unsure than he could ever imagine.
"My family, we didn't really have a lot of money," Baker said. "I've always lived with my grandparents, they really raised me since I was a little baby. My dad, he was living in Florida for a period of time. Early in my life, we really didn't have a lot of money. We were struggling a little bit. Leading up to that, I kind of chose a different route – you know that route, that was the street route for most guys in Valdosta."
As a freshman at Valdosta High School, Baker got himself kicked off Antonio Haynes' basketball team. The young man mouthed off to Haynes.
"I was reckless back then," Baker recalled.
His exile from the Wildcats sent him on a path that nearly killed his dreams in cold blood.
Though the basketball court is his sanctuary now, Baker tried to find himself in mischief on the streets of Valdosta with the wrong crowd.
Inevitably, Baker found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was present as his friends stole from a store and got caught. His presence at the scene resulted in him being sentenced to house arrest.
Being confined to his grandmother Roser Daniels' house left him alone with his thoughts with his freedom to roam the streets stripped away. His time in house arrest, Baker said, is what set him up for a comeback from a deficit most young Black men don't overcome.
"I had an ankle monitor on my leg and I was just thinking that whole time I had it on," Baker recalled. "Like, dang, I really could've been doing something positive instead of doing something dumb to mess my life up. That whole time, that really changed my whole view on life and things."
Last year, Baker along with his mother, Erica Jones, and his little brother, Malik, were evicted from their Tallahassee, Fla., apartment and had nowhere to stay.
Luckily for Baker, his grandmother had room for him in Valdosta.
"Me, my mama and my little brother, we had gotten kicked out of an apartment in Tallahassee and we didn't have anywhere to stay at first," Baker said. "But then, that's when my grandmother let me come back. My grandmother always had her house open to me any day. I've really lived with my grandmother my whole life."
Other than his grandmother, Baker has always had basketball.
After losing his opportunity at Valdosta in 2018, Baker went back to Tallahassee where he attended Rickards High School his sophomore year. He spent the summer working out with a Rickards varsity team that had just made it to a Florida 6A State Championship. During that summer, Baker credits Rickards head coach Eli Bryant and assistant Avery Curry for their help in his development.
When he returned to Valdosta, he set his sights on finding a school, specifically Highland Christian Academy – a place he had been trying to get into for two years.
Due to Baker's grades and track record, Highland Principal Cobie Tomlinson and head basketball coach Joel Stites were reluctant to have him.
"When he came to school here, we flat out told him – Mr. Tomlinson, the principal here, graciously said that he wanted him here, but it wasn't ever to play basketball," Stites said. "We didn't think he was going to pull it off with the grades. Then, he just dug in. He had the tutors, he was doing late nights, he spent a lot of nights with me just working.
"And not just little kiddie classes, we're talking chemistry, algebra, geometry and different history classes and English literature. He put in a lot of work and when you come out an A-B student, everyone was ... I don't want to say surprised, but more impressed. Real quick, we knew he had it in him but we put the right people around him and let him do the work and he earned it and we're proud of him for that."
Not only did Baker dig in inside the classroom, he became an immediate star on the Eagles' basketball team in his first season of real varsity playing time.
The 6-foot-4 guard led the team in scoring and assists with averages of 24 points and 9.5 assists per game. With Baker running the show, the Eagles went 25-5 this past season and advanced to the Final Four in February.
According to Baker, his relationship with Stites off the floor set him up for success on it.
"Things started clicking," Baker said of getting to play his junior year with the Eagles. "My teammates took me in with open arms. Coach Stites really took me in. I can really call Coach Stites my father because everybody knows this: Coach Stites really saved my life. ... He always gives me great advice. He sends me Bible verses all the time. He talks to me about God. Also, when I need anything, he tells me to let him know. If I need a place to sleep, he'd let me stay there.
"Coach Tim Rose, he really helped me out a lot this season. Also, my teachers at Highland played a major role. The teachers there are great. They are really a great supporting cast."
As Baker has turned the tide in his life, he gained – re-gained – an ally: His father, Desmond.
"At first, he was gone," Baker said of his father. "He had his own life going on. He came back like two years ago and really got me on the right track. I want to thank my dad also, because when my dad came back, I was in the streets. He came back and got me on the path I'm going now."
It has taken a village of support from so many people to lift Baker from his old ways. As Stites puts it, providing some structure and foundation is exactly what he needed to start realizing his potential.
"His grandparents are great people and they've done a lot for him," Stites said. "The Godfrey family has really helped him a lot, too. He needed some structure and some backbone, some foundation. His dad being back in his life has helped him. Of course, I played a part in that. My wife played a part in that.
"It takes a foundation to help a kid get out from underneath whatever issues they're coming from. For Quron, I think he needed someone to give him some support and believe in him. He's a smart kid – he dug himself a hole and he had to work himself out of it."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker has been working out with Stites, teammate Xavier Godfrey, VSU commit Ricky Brown, Brewton-Parker signee Paul Montgomery and recently, former Valdosta High, Mercer and Oklahoma Baptist guard Rashad Lewis.
"I've been here every day," Baker said. "When I'm not training, all I really do is watch basketball. I watch a lot of basketball. My I.Q. has gotten better ... way better. I'm really trying to put on some weight also."
On May 19, Baker, along with Godfrey, committed to joining Moravian Prep in Hudson, N.C. – one of the best high school teams in the nation – in the fall.
Stites took Baker and Godfrey up to Moravian for a visit and small group workouts in April before they agreed to go. The commitment to basketball and lack of distraction, Baker said, is what sold him on continuing his education there.
For Baker, Moravian represents an opportunity to not only get his high school diploma, but to position himself for a college basketball scholarship and a college degree.
"Moravian is a strict basketball environment – they're one of the top 25 best high school teams in the nation and that says a lot," Baker said. "They work super hard. They work out three times a day. There's no way you can get in trouble because there's nothing there. It's really just school work and basketball."
"Well, the first thing he's got to do and he's heard this pretty much since he's known me – school is life," Stites said. "You've still got to get the school part done. He's not going up there to play basketball. He's going up there to finish his schooling first. The basketball will follow that. Every kid needs to know that school is life. Without school, without the grades, you get nowhere. He's learning that and he still needs to continue to progress.
"What we talk about daily is being different. A lot of guys can go shoot the basketball and play ball. Not a lot of guys can be one percenters, where they're so different that they not only strive to be great on the floor, but also in the classroom, manage their time and just be different. That's what he's got to be able to do if he wants to set himself apart."
To help Baker cover his tuition at Moravian, Stites and Rose set up a GoFundMe account April 30. Stites and Rose have reached out to local businesses to raise money on Baker's behalf.
The target goal for the GoFundMe campaign is $12,500. As of mid-July, the account had raised $240.
"We've talked to a few local businesses," Stites said. "... We're looking for other businesses to help him because I talked to Moravian's head coach, Coach Ellis, and he said he didn't want just one person to help him. He said the more people that helped a kid go to Moravian, that means he's got more people invested in him. When that happens, you've got more people to let down, and generally, he won't.
"Ellis has been doing it for a long time and he's had some great players come and go through there and great players coming now. I took that to heart and that's why we're working on this. I'm going to support him every way I can – financially, spiritually and as a mentor. I love the kid – he's like my own, but I also know that it can't just be me. It needs to be other people that are willing to step up for him. With that being said. he needs to go carry the mantle for the people that are going to help him. That's what we're excited about. We really feel he can go do something different than a lot of people have, even in Valdosta."
This feature will be featured in the Bright Futures section of the August issue of Scene Magazine.
