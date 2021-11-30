Lights Out: Blazers make it rain from deep, sink Mariners at home

VALDOSTA – A 29-2 run in the first half sparked the Valdosta State men's basketball team to a 118-78 victory over visiting Coastal Georgia Monday evening at The Complex. VSU drained a season-high 19 three-pointers along with 45 field goals.
The Blazers (4-2) shot 50.9% from the field and 41.8% outside the arc. Previously, the Blazers scored 19 three-pointers during the 2018-2019 season against Brewton-Parker on November 19, 2018, and then again on December 10, 2018, against Fort Valley State.
The Mariners, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program in The Sun Conference, counted this game as an exhibition. Coastal Georgia, who is 4-5 on the year, opened the scoring with a triple from Kenny Brown on the game's first possession, and two free throws from Elijah Goodman gave the visitors a 5-3 lead with 18:28 left in the half. VSU took its first lead of the game on a triple from redshirt junior Cam Hamilton as it was a sign of things to come. Hamilton buried five treys in the half as VSU drained a season-high 11 triples in the half on 20 attempts.
Following the triple, a shot clock violation on the Mariners led to a layup from junior Michael Cole for an 8-5 lead. CGC pulled within 8-7 at the 16:03 mark before the Blazers turned up the heat and began a 13-0 run over the next three minutes for a 21-7 lead capped on the third trey from Hamilton. The Mariners ended the run with a bucket inside, but the offensive firepower of the Blazers continued as they used another big run. This time, a 16-0 spurt gave the Blazers a 37-9 lead with 9:26 left in the first half.
VSU then built the lead to as many as 35 with 4:20 left in the half on a steal and layup from freshman Ricky Brown. For the half, VSU was 23 of 39 from the field for a blistering 59 percent, while going 11 of 20 from range (55.0 percent) and 3 of 7 from the line. Hamilton had a game-high 15 points for the half on 5 of 6, all from downtown. Sophomore DJ Mitchell had ten points off the bench on 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from range. Five different Blazers had 3-pointers in the half.
The Mariners shot 33.3 percent on 10 of 30 from the field for the half, 6 of 17 from beyond the arc (35.3%), and 2 of 2 from the line. Brown had a team-high nine points on 3 of 7 from the field and made 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
VSU continued its strong play in the second half and built a 75-41 lead with 14:14 left in the contest. Brown hit a trey with 12:45 left in the game pulling the Mariners within 79-48, but a bucket at the other end by junior Jacolbey Owens put VSU back in front by 31.
Three treys from Brown gave VSU a 98-55 lead with just over six minutes left in the contest and 17 triples for the game as a team. Mitchell put VSU over the century mark for the second time this season with a layup, and Brown continued the hot hand, hitting another triple for a 105-73 score with just over four minutes left. VSU ended its dominating evening with a 118-78 scoreline.
Hamilton and Mitchell both scored 19 points to lead the Blazers' offense. Hamilton ended the night shooting six of nine from the field and five of eight outside the arc. He also picked up four rebounds and one assist. Mitchell went eight of 11 from the field and three of five outside the arc. He ended his night with four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Mohamed Fofana led the Blazers in rebounds with seven while picking up 11 points in the game and five assists. Cole scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.
VSU opens Gulf South Conference play on Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Complex versus rival West Georgia.
