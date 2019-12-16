VALDOSTA –– No.6 Alabama Huntsville (8-1) was almost no match for the Valdosta State Blazers (7-2) on Sunday, and lost 84-62.
In dominating fashion, the Blazers took the bull by the horns and there wasn’t a part of the game where they didn’t have control.
Alabama Huntsville held the lead for just one minute and 50 seconds the entire game. VSU held it for a little over 37 minutes just about the whole game.
Right out the gate, VSU was having their way in transition and in the paint. It was obvious to see that VSU’s physicality and athleticism was just too much for the Chargers.
“They’re physically imposing, I coached in the Southern Conference for nine years as the head coach, (VSU) can play in the Southern Conference tomorrow,” Alabama Huntsville head coach John Shulman said. “They look like a Southern Conference team. They’re an elite team, with elite players, with an elite coach that we just did a really poor job defensively on… They looked like they were the sixth-ranked team in the country, not us.”
That they did.
Out of halftime the Blazers got right back to the beatdown, this time they were separating themselves on the scoreboard.
The 10-point lead turned to 15, then VSU turned it to 20 with over seven minutes left in the game and essentially sealed the game by managing the lead.
“We prepared for two weeks (for this),” Valdosta State head coach Mike Helfer said after the game. “We had a big break –– I was worried that we were going to be rusty, but we weren’t. We prepared and I thought we executed what we worked on during the week, and on one night- if we play them ten times it’d different but on one night, it was good.”
VSU seemed to knock off the No.6 team in the country with ease.
Everything was clicking. Now VSU can ride the momentum of knocking off a top team but at the end of the day, the national ranking is just a number to the Blazers right now.
“Rankings in the preseason don’t mean much, they just don’t mean much,” Helfer said about beating a top team. “You got teams ranked high and teams ranked low, because you don’t have media coverage like you do in Division I so everybody doesn’t know who’s got who or who graduated. So, we kind of just threw the rankings out the window and like, let’s just play basketball and try to get better.”
Four players scored in double digits for the Blazers. Clay Guillozet had a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
JJ Kaplan led the way for Alabama Huntsville with 15 points and nine rebounds.
VSU had great execution as a team and were just too imposing matched up against Alabama Huntsville, they even outrebounded them 39-27.
Next up for VSU is a quick turnaround against another tough Gulf South Conference matchup. This time they’ll face Lee (7-3) at home.
Tipoff for next game is Tuesday, December 17 at 6 p.m.
UAH 64
VSU women 58
Sunday saw an upset win as Alabama Huntsville Chargers (4-4) beat the Valdosta State Lady Blazers (7-2) 64-58.
VSU was plagued by turnovers and kept it close the entire game.
UAH held the Blazers out of rhythm offensively by capitalizing off the takeaways, or giveaways for that matter.
The first half saw nine turnovers alone and throughout the game most of them were lazy passes telegraphed by defenders. It was still a back-and-forth game but the Chargers had their offense going in the post by feeding Katie Speegle, and the Blazers couldn’t really find an offensive rhythm.
“They’re a tough team,” Valdosta State head coach Deandre Schirmer after the game. “We’re going to get back to practice and work on our sets.”
Score remained tight until UAH started to pull away with six minutes left in the fourth. The Chargers went on a run that put them up 10 points. VSU’s Kayla Bonilla and Cheray Saunders tried to will the Blazers back but fell short.
It was truly a game to forget for VSU.
They finished with of 19 total turnovers with just seven assists. 13 of those 19 were steals by Alabama Huntsville and they scored 17 points from those turnovers.
Although the records wouldn’t tell you, Alabama Huntsville has built their season to be ready for tough Gulf South Conference rivals like Valdosta State and it’s clearly paid off.
“This (win) means a lot to us. We’ve played a very tough non-conference schedule by design,” Alabama Huntsville head coach Laura Rabuano. “I wanted to play a tough schedule early to prepare us for teams like Valdosta and West Florida because we know they’re going to be some of the toughest teams we face in the country.”
VSU is now 1-2 and UAH is 2-1 in a very competitive Gulf South Conference. Six teams have at least seven or more wins in the conference and both teams have a quick turnaround for another GSC matchup.
Speegle led the Chargers to victory posting 24 points and eight rebounds, and Aryn Sanders finished with 17 points and six steals.
Bonilla was uncharacteristically quiet in the first half scoring just seven points, but she ended with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Saunders added 15 points with five rebounds and three steals.
The Blazers will be back on their home court in two days to play an even tougher GSC rival in Lee.
Lee (10-0) is No.5 in the nation and the only undefeated team in the conference. VSU will have a chance to not only bounce back from Sunday’s loss but to also beat one of the top teams in the country.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Complex.
