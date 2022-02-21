VALDOSTA – Lowndes High soccer is sending of its best to the college ranks.
Goalkeeper Bailee Inman signed a letter of intent with Georgia Military College Feb. 17.
"I've always played soccer so it's always been a dream of mine to play in college and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play that God provided for me and all of my coaches that helped me along the way and especially my family that guided me through it," Inman said.
Inman highlighted the Milledgeville campus' atmosphere and the opportunity to contribute immediately as deciding factors for signing with the Bulldogs.
In her talks with the Bulldogs' staff, Inman feels her ability to lead on the field will pay dividends for her at the next level.
"I feel like I am a very good leader and being a goalkeeper especially, you have to have good leadership skills. I can bring that to the table."
Lowndes head girls soccer coach Jake Chitty offered up his thoughts on Inman's signing and her impact on the team.
"It means a lot to our program. It means a lot to me, because she's such a great kid," Chitty said. "She's been with us for four years, but actually she started practicing with us in the eighth grade. So she's been with our program for five years and it means a lot to our program because we've gotten a chance to watch her grow and mature and become a really, really good soccer player. This is our seventh year in a row we've had someone to sign. That's important to us. We're getting kids that are enjoying playing and going off to college."
For her future past the pitch, Inman plans to major in pre-nursing to become a pediatric registered nurse.
On the pitch, Inman has lofty goals for both herself and the Vikings this season.
"I am aiming for First Team All-Region and possibly Region Player of the Year. That's always been one of my goals," Inman said. "I plan to just lead my team and guide them through this year."
Having gotten an early start in her soccer career with the Vikings, Inman reflects on what Lowndes High School has meant to her and how far she's come in the last five years.
"I've been on varsity since my freshman year so seeing all the seniors that have previously played in college, I've always looked up to them and now I'm one," Inman said of her time at Lowndes. "Looking back, I feel like my ninth grade self would be really proud of myself."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
