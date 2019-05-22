Lewis: Warriors' historic run is golden

When the NBA Finals begin on May 30, it will mark the fifth consecutive year the Golden State Warriors have appeared in the championship series.
That is a feat that hasn’t occurred since the Boston Celtics went to 10 consecutive finals from 1957-66 –– winning nine of those 10 trips. While the Warriors are entering this year’s finals with a 3-1 record, it is unlikely that they’ll match or break the current record.
That isn’t to say that this historic run is any less significant.
The current Warriors dynasty is on an unprecedented tear. They took the lack of respect they received after their 2015 Finals victory and turned it into a 73-9 season—the best regular season record in the history of the NBA.
They turned the embarrassment of losing the 3-1 advantage they had in the 2016 Finals into luring arguably the most efficient scorer in NBA history to their team.
They took the egg off of their face and put it onto the rest of the league, terrorizing both conferences for the past three seasons.
This golden dynasty has accomplished something that hasn’t been done in more than a half-century. These Warriors, with coach Steve Kerr, are headed to their fifth consecutive championship series.
To think of the basketball dynasties, players and coaches that couldn’t top that feat draws you back at the pure dominance. Not the Lakers of the 1980s or 2000s, not the Spurs through a nearly two-decade stretch, not even the Jordan-era Bulls. Not Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, nor Gregg Popovich.
This is a franchise that has single-handedly pushed the league to new heights. They revolutionized the way that basketball has been played over the last five seasons. With their constant and consistent selflessness on both sides of the ball, they broke the stereotypical means for stars.
But where did it all begin? And to what heights can this team achieve?
I remember vividly the Warriors and Spurs facing off in the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was a budding superstar and scored 44 points in a losing effort during Game 1 of the series. The two teams traded games throughout the first four contests before the Spurs eventually finished the series with two victories in the final two games of the series.
While not remarkable, the Warriors made a statement to the premier team in the Western Conference. They knew they belonged on that stage and were coming for their glory.
The following season saw the Warriors eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference Finals after a 4-3 series win by the Los Angeles Clippers.
It should be noted that this was the “Donald Sterling series” and the Warriors were prepared to take a stand that was bigger than basketball. A recording of former Clippers owner Sterling was released with racially insensitive remarks. The release of the recording fell in the heat of the opening round series between the Clippers and Warriors.
It was documented that the Warriors were prepared to boycott game five—and maybe even the remainder of the series—if the NBA did not take action.
The following year was the true rise of the “jump shooting” team as Charles Barkley characterized them. Steph Curry won his first of two MVP awards behind a 50-40-90 season with 23.8 points per game. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers spoiling LeBron James’ homecoming but were also discounted because of the amount of injuries that occurred en route to that title. The team then went 73-9 and it took an other-worldly performance from James and Kyrie Irving to defeat the Warriors in the finals.
What transpired on July 4 of that year essentially changed the dynamics of the NBA. Kevin Durant joined the Warriors and the team went into full supernova mode.
The last two seasons have not always been easy for Golden State but nothing worth having is. It may feel like the Warriors ruined the game or are bad for the game of basketball but in reality it is the opposite. They force their opponents to strive for better. They challenge each other to be better.
Only time can tell how this season will end and there is a long season full of decisions for the Golden State executives. Rumors of Kevin Durant's departure have circulated since October. The biggest question will be how long this core can play at a high level of basketball.
It’s a question that we won’t have an answer to for years to come but one thing is for certain.
If, when, this team is disassembled, we will be able to look back at the Warriors for the golden period of basketball they delivered.
