Lewis’ walk-off double lifts No. 23 Blazers over No. 2 Tampa in 11 innings

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State sophomore Trent Lewis came up with the biggest inning of his life on the mound and then a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 11th as the No. 23 Blazers posted a 15-14, come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Tampa to sweep the season series Tuesday evening.
Lewis, who normally plays in the infield, pitched the 11th inning and worked out of a bases loaded jam and had his biggest strikeout of his life, fanning UT’s J.D. Erso to end the inning. Urso finished the game 3 for 7, scored four runs, drove in two and hit one home run. In the bottom of the inning, and with the international tiebreaker rule in effect and junior Preston Joye at second, Lewis laced a double to center, plating Joye for the walk-off victory. Lewis (1-0) earned the victory going one inning, walking two and fanning two to earn Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game honors. He was ninth pitcher used by the Blazers, while Tampa also used nine pitchers in the game as well. Tampa’s Cameron Sereda (0-1) took the loss in inning of work, allowing one hit, two runs – one earned, walked two and fanned one.
VSU (21-9) had 15 runs on 16 hits and three errors, while Tampa (24-7) had 14 runs on 21 hits and three errors. The Blazers also won earlier in the year in Tampa in comeback fashion, plating six runs in the eighth inning after UT scored two in the seventh for a 6-3 victory.
Offensively, the Blazers were led by three players who each collected three hits in the game. Graduate student JP Gates was 3 for 5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk, while he blasted a home run. Sophomore Jovanni Canegitta was 3 for 5 with three runs scored, a double and two RBI, while senior Bryson Gandy was 3 for 5 with three runs scored, a huge home run and five RBI. Along with Urso, Jamarcus Lyons was 4 for 5 with two runs scored, and two RBI.
In the top of the first, the Spartans had three-straight singles leading to an RBI for Urso and a 1-0 lead. E.J. Cumbo doubled to the gap on a 3-2 count for a 2-0 lead with nobody out. An RBI ground out made the score 3-0, followed by an RBI single through the left side for a 4-0 lead as VSU went to the bullpen, replacing senior Brandon Raiden for junior Nick Ferrara. An RBI single by Lyons, the nine-hole hitter, turned the lineup over and a 5-0 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Gates got the Blazers on the board with a solo shot to right for a 5-1 score and his fourth home run of the season. After a three-up-three-down inning in the second, the Blazers used a leadoff double from Canegitta to begin the bottom of the frame. Gandy replaced Canegitta at second with a double to left field for a 5-2 deficit. A fielder’s choice RBI from Lewis made the score 5-3. Ferrara and graduate student Jeremy Adams retired the Spartans in order in the second and third innings. On a 3-2 count with two away in the bottom of the third, Canegitta came up with an RBI single through the right side for a 5-4 score.
Tampa put two on with nobody out in the top of the fifth. With two out and a 1-2 count, Santiago Garavito doubled to left center, plating a run for a 6-4 score, but Gates and the Blazers got out of the inning without further damage.
In the top of the sixth a double and an RBI single up the middle from Jordan Lala made the score 7-4 in favor of Tampa. After a great throw by junior catcher Jacob Harper for a Spartan caught stealing, Urso went off the scoreboard in left center field for an 8-4 score with two out. It was Urso’s third home run of the season. The Blazers wouldn’t go down without a fight as a double from Canegitta and a hit batsmen put runners on for Gandy, who singled to left field, plating Canegitta for an 8-5 score in the bottom of the inning.
Tampa began the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Anthony Nunez for a 9-5 lead.
The comeback was on in the bottom of the seventh as an error and a single up the middle began the bottom of seventh for the Blazers. Gates pulled the Blazers within 9-6 with an RBI single through the right side. A fielder’s choice error on the Spartans plated two runs for the Blazers pulling them within 9-8. Gandy then went deep for his team-leading eighth home run of the season and an 11-9 VSU lead.
Now the Spartans had the answer as they began the top of the eighth with two singles. Following a pitching change by the Blazers, an error loaded the bases for Tampa with nobody out. A big strikeout to Urso gave VSU the first out of the frame. A single through the right side and an error plated three runs for a 12-11 Tampa lead.
Gates began the bottom of the eighth with a double off the wall and then stole third with one out. Tampa reliever Michael D’Emo came up with his second strikeout of the inning, but was pulled in favor of Dalton Ross. On a 3-2 count with two away, Ross came away with a strikeout leaving the tying run stranded at third.
A single and a bunt single put runners at first and third for Tampa in the ninth. An RBI single from Lyons made the score 13-11 heading to the bottom of the ninth. VSU drew a leadoff walk to Gandy and junior Jose Crisostmo-Bock came up with a huge single to right for runners at first and second and nobody out for his first hit of the season. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. A wild pitch plated Gandy for a 13-12 deficit. After a walk to junior David Crawford, he stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, plating the tying run.
Finn, with a 1-2 count and two out, with the runner at second for the international tiebreaker, an error plated a run for a 14-13 Tampa lead. In the bottom of the inning, a stolen base from Gates and a walk put runners at the corners. Canegitta put down a great sacrifice bunt, plating Gates to tie the game at 14.
In the 11th, Lewis came in to pitch and a sacrifice bunt from Nico Saladino put the runner at third. From there, A walk, a strikeout and another walk loaded the bases and Lewis then bested Urso sending the to the bottom of the frame for the walk-off heroics.
The Blazers continue at home this weekend as they welcome West Alabama for a three-game series, beginning Friday with a 5 p.m. first pitch, followed by a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
