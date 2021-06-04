Lewis earns multiple All-America honors; Three Blazers named to postseason teams

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior shortstop Nick Lewis earned multiple All-America honors this season as he became the fourth D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) First Team All-America selection in program history. He also earned Second Team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America honors. Along with Lewis, senior designated hitter David Maberry and senior pitcher Tristan Cone earned all-region honors.
Lewis also earned American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) First Team All-Region honors this season as he now will move onto the national ballot for ABCA. As for D2CCA, Lewis becomes the sixth Blazer since 2007 to earn D2CCA All-America honors.
The Troy, Ala., native, led the Blazers with 62 hits this season which was good for sixth in the Gulf South Conference and had the best average on the team at a .408 clip for third in the GSC. Lewis played in 39 games for the Blazers, scoring 52 runs for the best in the league and 30th nationally. He drove in 37 for tops on the team and smacked a team and conference-best 17 doubles for 19th nationally.
He finished with five home runs for the season for third-best on the team, while he slugged .632 for fourth in the GSC. Lewis drew 21 walks helping with a .494 on base averaged for the best in the GSC. He finished ninth in the GSC in total bases with 96.
Lewis earned first team D2CCA All-South Region honors, while earning NCBWA First Team All-Region accolades. He also earned first team all-conference honors this season. Lewis came to VSU last season after one season at South Alabama and a junior college career at Wallace-Dothan CC.
Maberry, a native of Shalimar, Fla., and transferred to VSU from North Florida in 2020. This season he earned ABCA First Team All-South Region honors, NCBWA First Team All-Region and D2CCA Second Team All-Region accolades. He earned Second Team All-GSC honors this season.
He finished the 2021 season with 47 hits for third on the team. He hit .356 for the season for second on the team and started 35 games for the Blazers with only five games where he didn’t record a hit this season. He had a season-high 17-game hitting streak from Feb. 23 to Apr. 3, totaling 28 hits. He started the season with seven-straight games record an RBI for 12 during that span.
Maberry finished with a team-high seven home runs for the season and six doubles. He led the team with 40 RBI, which was good for eighth in the GSC. He slugged .561 for the season with an on-base average of .453. He earned GSC Player of the Week honors once this season.
Cone capped a standout career for the Blazers earning D2CCA Second Team All-South Region honors and was a second team all-conference selection in 2021. The Soperton, Ga., native, finished 2021 with a 6-3 record and a 4.43 ERA in 74.2 innings of work to lead the team. His six W’s are fifth-most in the GSC and 51st nationally, while he made 13 starts for the season and combined on two shutouts.
He finished with 77 strikeouts for second on the team, while he walked just 20 for the season. Teams hit .278 against him for the year and he allowed 82 hits, 39 runs and 36 earned. Cone fanned a season-high ten against Alabama Huntsville this season in eight innings of work (May 1).
For his career, Cone is 18-6 in 240 innings and has struck out 261. His 261 K’s are 11th-most among active career leaders in D2 and 25th in all of the NCAA. He has been a GSC Academic Honor Roll recipient each of his seasons at VSU and earned GSC Second Team All-Conference honors each of the last two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.