VALDOSTA – Following his stellar senior season, Valdosta State wide receiver Lio'undre Gallimore is hungry for more.
Gallimore released the following statement on his Twitter account Dec. 30, announcing his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft:
"It's been nothing but an honor to wear the red and black over the past 4 years. I cannot thank Valdosta State University enough for how much it has helped me grow and find my path in life. Special thanks to the faculty, community, staff and students. I will forever be grateful for the love Blazer Nation has showered me with and the people it has brought into my life.
"To my teammates and coaches, you have pushed me to strive for greatness every step of the way. I couldn't have built my strength and endurance without you. The bonds and memories we share will never be forgotten. We will never be forgotten. All of the wins, losses, accomplishments and celebrations will never be forgotten. Every day was a great day to be a Blazer, be there or hear about it!
"Most importantly, a special thank you to God as none of this would be possible without my faith. 'For nothing is impossible with God.' (Luke 1:37).
"With that being said, I have decided to pursue my dreams at the next level and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."
Gallimore was instrumental in helping the Blazers advance to the Division II Championship game this past season.
The 5-10, 171-pound playmaker posted career-bests across the board with 58 catches for 1,123 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.
Gallimore's 1,123 receiving yards this season ranks fifth all-time while his 15 touchdowns ties him with Reggie Mosley for fourth on the single-season list.
Over four years with the Blazers, Gallimore saw his receptions increase every season – catching five passes for 45 yards with one touchdown in 2017, followed by 36 catches for 900 yards and nine touchdowns during the team's run to the national championship in 2018. In 2019, Gallimore caught 46 balls for 740 yards with six touchdowns.
For his career, Gallimore ranks fourth all-time in receiving yards (2,808) and tied for fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns with 31.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
