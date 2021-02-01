Legacy left: Valdosta State QB Rogan Wells transfers to Tusculum

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior quarterback Rogan Wells will play out his final season elsewhere.
In a pair of statements released by the school Thursday morning, Wells entered the transfer portal on Jan. 8 in search of an FBS Division I school to play out his senior season.
According to a statement by VSU head coach Gary Goff, Wells has enrolled at Tusculum University.
Goff gave the following statement:
“On January 8, 2021, Rogan Wells informed me that he had decided to enter the transfer portal to find an FBS Division I program to play during his last season of competition. I have since been informed Rogan has enrolled at Tusculum University to finish his career while playing for his brother who coaches at the school and to be closer to family in these challenging times. We certainly wish Rogan nothing but the best. He is not only a great player, but a great young man. Rogan has been an ambassador for our program and has accomplished great success while playing for the Blazers. I am equally excited for the future of our program. We are very fortunate because our team is not made of one or two great players, but many very talented and hardworking players who are proud to be Blazers!”
Wells released the following statement regarding his transfer, thanking fans and supporters of the program:
“Dear Blazer Nation,
I wanted to let you know that I have decided to move in a new direction with new opportunities and challenges. I cannot thank you enough for your tremendous support you have given me and my teammates over the last five years. An undefeated national championship season, back-to-back GSC championships, and a 24-game win streak. While these are all great accomplishments, I am most proud that I graduated from Valdosta State and I am now a VSU alum! Thank you to my great teammates, coaches, and administration for the opportunity given to me. I will be forever grateful. I look forward to supporting Blazer Nation in the future as a VSU alumni and wish you all the best.
God bless and go Blazers!
Rogan Wells #11”
In 2018, Wells led the Blazers to an undefeated season en route to the NCAA Division II National Championship –– the fourth in school history. In 2018, Wells threw for 3,075 yards with 38 touchdowns and only four interceptions –– becoming a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist in the process.
Wells was 28-3 as the Blazers’ starting quarterback and helped guide the Blazers to a Gulf South Conference-record 25-game winning streak from the final game of the 2017 season until the Blazers’ loss to West Florida on Nov. 30, 2019.
In 2019, Wells was named GSC Player of the Year after leading the Blazers to a 10-1 mark. For the second consecutive year, Wells was a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist and D2CCA Super Region Two Player of the Year.
Wells threw for 2,650 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior and finishes his Valdosta State career No. 8 all-time in school history in rushing yards (1,932), No. 5 in rushing touchdowns (25), No. 6 in career completions (543), No. 3 in passing touchdowns (69) and second all-time in total offense with 9,026 yards.
