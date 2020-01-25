LAKELAND –– It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.
Lanier County turned a down game into a victory after going on a fourth quarter run to beat out the Turner County Rebels 64-61.
EJ Brown scored from the paint for the first basket of the game.
Both teams succeeded in their own ways as the first quarter progressed.
Turner’s zone defense kept Lanier from making initial shots but EJ Brown and Amaree McGriff were cleaning up missed by the Bulldogs to keep then within five at the end of the quarter.
Both teams came into the second quarter on fire as they traded baskets.
Lanier Head Coach, Ty Randolph, who was also celebrating his birthday said that his team was getting away from their style of play as they traded shots with Turner.
“We pride ourselves on letting our defense generate our offense and in the first half we were just trying to match basket for basket,” Coach Randolph said. “It’s like playing Russian Roulette, that’s an easy way to get away from yourself.”
That was before Turner forced a turnover that led Javell Kimble scoring on a fastbreak to get a 22-15 lead.
Javell Kimble then was the source of getting Turner their first double digit lead at 30-20 before the half ended with Turner up 34-25.
The Rebels came back in the second half to get the biggest lead at the time after Javell Kimble scored to put them up 37-25.
They kept pouring it on as the Keonvay Clark scored keep the lead in the double digits.
But a down third quarter ended up having its positives as Lanier trimmed their deficit to 45-41 at the end of the third quarter.
“We tried to flip the script on them with transition buckets. We went to our matchup. It took the pressure of Amaree McGriff. We got him taking jumpshots and we boxed out and ran in transition,” Randolph explained.
It was game on in the fourth quarter.
EJ Brown took the lead for Lanier in the fourth quarter, getting a 52-51 advantage.
The game was tied under the minute mark.
Javell Kimble knocked down a shot beyond the arc before EJ Brown responded to knot the game at 57.
CJ Johnson got Lanier the lead with two free throws with 48 seconds and they never looked back, playing the free throw game for the remainder of the game.
Turner did have one more chance, though.
On the final possession Demarcus Barnes stole the inbound and attempted a three but could not connect as time expired.
“That’s one of them things in basketball where sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t. It didn’t bounce their way, which is great for Lanier County,” Randolph said.
Turner Co. girls 56
Lanier 32
The Turner County Lady Rebels came into Lakeland and took away the ball and the victory from the Lady Bulldogs of Lanier County in their 56-32 win.
The story of this game was turnovers.
After being down 4-2, the Lady Rebels forced two consecutive turnovers which TyKhia Burgess scored on to grab an 8-4 lead.
Jacoba Foster then came out the timeout for the Lady Bulldogs, getting them a 10-8 lead.
But it wasn’t pretty for Lanier after this as they never could regain the lead after this.
They traded buckets before Mya Byrd scored at the basket to get a three-point lead.
The lead kept getting extended as time went on from the turnovers.
Turner then decided to run out the clock as time before the half.
Yakia Temple brought the ball up the court and ran a minute off the court before passing it to Jalaysia Office who attempted to buzzer beater before the half but couldn’t connect as they lead 25-18.
The second half was the same story for the Bulldogs –– turnovers.
TyKhia Burgess was still running the floor to score off fast breaks to give Turner an eight-point lead before they fully ran away.
Yakia Temple scored a close range shot to get a 38-22 lead for the Lady Rebels.
Burgess grabbed the biggest lead at the time with a free throw to place the score at 44-24.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 14-7 and will host Cook on Jan. 25.
