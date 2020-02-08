LAKELAND –– It's been a while since Lanier County football was in this position.
Defensive tackle Anelius Dean put pen to paper on his intention to join Limestone College on Thursday morning –– the first player to sign a college football scholarship at the school in two years and the first under second-year head coach Kurt Williams.
Though the Bulldogs went 0-10 in Williams' first season in 2018, the team improved to 3-7 in Year 2 and 2-5 in Region 2-A. Williams credits Dean's production and leadership as big reasons for the team's improvement.
"It's been a real pleasure," Williams said of coaching Dean. "He's really one of the first guys that jumped all in as soon as I got here. It's been a really big transition for the program and he's one of the guys that led that charge. He's been a really big player on offense and defense and he's a big reason why we made a lot of strides this year."
Dean was a four-year letterman and a three-year starter with the Bulldogs.
At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Dean was a valuable and productive player on the offensive and defensive lines. In the last two years, Dean recorded 83 tackles –– 11 for a loss –– three sacks and one forced fumble.
Dean was a two-time All-Region 2-A selection as a defensive tackle. As a junior, Dean earned a spot in the Rising Seniors All-Star Game and as a senior this past season, Dean played in the Georgia Senior Elite Classic and the Elite Raw Talent All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Surrounded by his family, friends and teammates, Dean announced his decision to a loud ovation in the auditorium.
"It means a lot –– since a kid, I've always wanted to play college football at the next level," Dean said after the ceremony. "I've always wanted to do something with myself so it means a lot. Being the first one –– it's been two years since someone (from Lanier) signed –– it's a blessing."
Dean looks bolster a Saints team that went 3-8 this past season under head coach Brian Turk.
On Dean's official visit, he recalled the experience feeling "comfortable". He also talked about how he feels he'll fit in as the newest Saint.
"Everything was nice –– it was a nice campus, the coaches were nice," Dean said. "It was a comfortable place to be and I feel like I made the right decision. ... I feel like I fit in well. If I go in and work my butt off and do what I've got to do (to succeed), I'll fit in real good. The defense is kind of like ours, same terminology, so...I like it."
Williams believes Dean has the right mentality for the next level. Since Williams took over as head coach in 2018, he has seen Dean's work ethic up close and remains impressed. Williams referenced the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, specifically Bryant's reputation as a tireless worker with boundless drive. According to Williams, Dean shows flashes of having what has become known as "The Mamba Mentality".
"The kid has a unique drive," Williams said of Dean. "Ever since I got here, he's always wanted extra work and finding extra ways to get better. That's really going to pay off for him at the next level and every level you move up, it's those guys that put in the countless hours that make it. With the recent death of Kobe, everybody talks about Kobe's work ethic and that's how he achieved his greatness. ... You've got to have some of that."
