VALDOSTA—Lanier County dropped its opening game of the Charles Cooper Invitational against Thomasville on Monday, 89-68. Thomasville ran away in the second half, using a 26-point third quarter to pull away from Lanier.
Cliff Davis had 28 points for Thomasville followed by A.J. Dent's 17 in the victory.
The Bulldogs picked up the intensity on defense, causing turnovers and missed shots by Lanier.
“First of all we have to protect the ball,” Lanier head coach Joel Stites said after the game. “If you turn the ball over it makes their game real easy. We gave up too many layups. We just have to get back to the lab and work, we’ve got a lot of learning to do.”
At times, the game felt like a track meet with both teams sprinting down the court looking for transition points.
In the first half, Lanier showed its athleticism with two dunk consecutive attempts by two different players on fast breaks.
They often used size and speed to get into the lane and draw fouls on shot attempts.
For every made shot by Thomasville, it seemed Lanier had a counter.
Lanier entered the half trailing by six. As it turns out, that was close as they’d get for the remainder of the game.
As play wore on, Thomasville plugged the lanes and made it difficult for Lanier to use its speed to cut to the basket.
In turn, the Bulldogs used ball movement to spread the overzealous Lanier defense thin and find open teammates for quick baskets.
Thomasville’s rebuttle in the second half resulted in a large lead, capped with an emphatic slam dunk, cementing a 20-point advantage with nearly four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
E.J. Brown led Lanier with 30 points. Quan Pope scored 17, followed by Xavier Ryan with 10 points in the loss.
“We want to transition with these guys,” Stites said on his team’s fast break capabilities. “If you give up a layup, or second chance, or third chance opportunity there’s now way you can transition. It starts with defense first, getting a stop, getting a rebound, then we transition. We just have to keep working at it, keep teaching, keep learning. We’ve got a lot of new guys and we just have to grow up quick.”
UP NEXT
Lanier will face Tift County today at 5 p.m. with a chance to draw even in its record.
