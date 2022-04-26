VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High girls tennis team saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 second-round loss to Centennial Monday.
Valdosta's No. 3 singles player Kendall Haden was victorious in her match, but Kendall Folsom and Loughren Haden were defeated in their singles matches on Monday.
The Lady 'Cats finish the season as the reigning Region 1-6A champions for the second consecutive year.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
