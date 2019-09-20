Lady Valiants softball blasts Brookwood 20-4

The Lady Valiants softball team got a 20-4 victory over Brookwood School on Thursday.
The Valiants are the only undefeated team in the region as they approach their last two region games next Tuesday and Thursday.
Valwood secured the victory thanks to 15 runs in the seventh inning. The offensive firepower by the Valiants was led by Rojas, Mary Clare Martin, Ansley Bennett, Darcee Brown, Lindsey Browning and Hannah Smith –– all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the seventh.
Brown was credited with the victory for Valwood. She pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out eight and walking one.
Brookwood surrendered 20 runs on 23 hits over seven innings, striking out five.
The Valiants tallied 23 hits on the day. Rojas, Martin, Shaw, Graceigh Booth, Bennett, Lexi Williams, Kaysie Goff and Ranada Vinson all had multiple hits for Valwood. Rojas went 4-for-6 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Valwood stole eight bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Rojas led the way with three.
The Valiants will play region rival, Southland Academy, Tuesday at home at 4:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.