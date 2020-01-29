Lady Valiants lose with heads high

The Valwood Lady Valiants (1-13) dropped their home game against Westwood (16-3) 60-45 on Tuesday, but they didn’t go away without a fight.
It’s been a tough year for the Lady Valiants, and after going down by 21 points at the end of the first quarter it looked like another run of the mill game for them.
Typically, the daunting lead will lead to players just playing ball and do their own thing just because the lead seems out of reach.
Not this time for the Lady Valiants.
After losing by 51 just a few days before, Valwood decided to keep fighting and began to cut Westwood’s lead down during the second half.
“I told them that this game is not over,” said Valwood Head Coach Stephanie Johnson about the team’s fight back. “Then when they fouled out (Brianna Thompson), which is something we were hoping to do, that kind of rallied them a little bit. Then I told them there’s no 20-point shot, but just keep chipping away… When I called that one timeout with two minutes left in the third quarter I (said), you all realize that they haven’t scored yet.”
The 42-14 scoreboard at the start of the third quarter turned into just a 15-point deficit for the Lady Valiants.
Their rally wasn’t a big hoorah where the crowd starts getting involved and the bench starts yelling.
It was quiet in the gym, partly because nobody expected the comeback. But that didn’t matter to them, they kept competing.
Seeing Valwood continue to fight despite how the year has gone was truly a valiant effort and something to take away from this game.
“They’re so hyped right now that wouldn’t know that we lost the game,” said Johnson postgame. “At this late in the season, after our season (has gone) I’m very thankful for that.”
Alexis Gosier finished with 25 points for the Lady Valiants.
Valwood has just three more regular season games left.
Their year has had its downs, but after this game the team saw some good in it.
Moving forward they plan to capitalize on the things they did well against Westwood and carry it on to close out the year on a high note.
UP NEXT
Valwood travels to Thomasville to take on Brookwood on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
