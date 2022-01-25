CHULA – The Tiftarea Academy Lady Panthers improved their GISA Region 3-AAA seed Monday night, but the Panthers are still seeking their first conference win of the season after a split with visiting Valwood.
Tiftarea's girls won their 10th game of the season and evened their 3-AAA mark at 2-2. Dylan Harbort knocked down a three-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to send the Panthers to overtime, but Valwood hitched their wagon to Nate Williams and his superior free throw shooting guided them through the extra session, 65-58.
Monday's girls game between Tiftarea and Valwood was never in doubt. The Lady Panthers had a 15-4 lead at the quarter and 36-13 at intermission.
Tiftarea got a bit of everything from everyone. Head coach Rob Flick substituted frequently and emptied the bench in the fourth quarter.
Defensive pressure set up a number of Tiftarea baskets. They went up 9-2 at 3:15 when Livi Mullis stole the ball and passed ahead to Isabel Fernandez. During a second period 8-0 run, half the baskets were directly off Valwood turnovers, one steal by Elli Bryan and another by Jolee Paulk that Mullis cleaned up.
The team had back-to-back three-point plays to end the first, one Bryan from behind the arc and the other Mullis when she was fouled on an inbounds play.
Though overwhelmed by the constant pressure, Valwood kept up the fight. Camden Anders and Bella Shaw sparked a 4-0 run in the second and Charis Eager knocked down a pair of jumpers.
Tiftarea increased its lead to 20 points with 2:04 left on a Grace Odom shot that made it 29-9. Bryan made another three and went end to end on a steal later in the frame, sandwiching a drive by Ali Strenth for two points.
Younger players saw the meat of the playing time in the second half.
Madi Hartsfield and Hannah Grace Murphy allowed the Lady Panthers to briefly flirt with the mercy rule in the third, but Campbell Shaw thwarted that with 33 seconds left.
The lead apexed at 54-19 at 6:12 in the fourth on an Elaine Mercer steal and lay-up. Eager scored Valwood's last four points.
Ten Tiftarea played scored Monday, with Strenth and Bryan checking in at 10 apiece. Mullis and Hartsfield each had seven with Odom and Fernandez each netting six.
Eager finished at eight for Valwood. Lacy Ann McLeod scored six and Anders added five.
VALWOOD 65
PANTHERS 58
Williams scored 33 points for the evening. He only had 15 through three quarters, but was there every moment the Valiants needed him.
Harbort nailed a three at 7:06 to give the Panthers a 38-36 lead. Williams tied it at 6:50, then put Valwood ahead when he returned an offensive rebound at 5:54. It looked like the Valiants would coast from there as Bowen Patrick hit from beyond the arc to go up five, 42-37.
Tiftarea was game, however, getting some momentum right back on Carter Cook's shot from deep. Colson Stewart got an assist from Cook to close to 45-44, then after Valwood scored, Harbort fed Stewart on a give-and-go to close to a single point again at 1:48.
The Valiants bled a minute off the clock in a game of keep-away and then a bit more as the Panthers had to get to enough fouls to put them on the line. Finally, Williams made both ends of a one-and-one with 13 seconds left.
Down 49-46, Harbort brought the ball up the floor. He gave it to Stewart momentarily, who tossed it right back for Harbort to drain a three-pointer left of the top of the key with 2 seconds left. Valwood immediately called a time out, but could not get a shot off. The contest was headed to overtime.
It was Valwood and, more specifically, Williams who jumped out first, with a drive to the basket and two free throws. Stewart flipped in a basket, but the Valiants scored five straight points.
Harbort got an old-fashioned three-point play on a drive with 46 seconds left, but down 58-54, the Panthers had to foul. They tagged Williams three straight times and he connected on all six free throws.
Stewart and Cook combined for four free throw makes, but it was too late to make a sizeable dent and Valwood won their first in the region for 2021-22.
Valwood led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 14-9 in the second before the Panthers went on the upswing.
Harbort scored eight consecutive points for the team and when Cook popped in a three at 2:56, they were ahead 20-17. Cubbie Crosson and Harbort scored before the end of the half, enabling the Panthers to go to the locker room ahead 24-20.
Tiftarea's lead peaked a six twice in the third, 29-23 and 31-25. The former was courtesy of a Noah Yaeger free throw, the latter by Harbort.
Valwood battled their way back and ended the third on a 6-0 streak.
Harbort finished with 25 points for Tiftarea. Cook scored 12 and Stewart added 10.
Beyond Williams' 33, Patrick scored 13.
Between games, Tiftarea's winter sports seniors were recognized: Ches Mangham, John O'Quinn, Kindal Culpepper, Whitney Hancock, Brandon Maag, Wesley Malone, Harbort, John Austin Lee, Pate McMillan, Stewart, Mason Tyler, Yaeger, Hartsfield, Maggie Harris and Dillan Rose Ward.
McMillan has been injured since football season, but donned a uniform for basketball. McMillan jumped center for the Panthers, but was taken out immediately after Valwood controlled the tip.
