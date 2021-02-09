Lady Generals wrap regular season with home win

DASHER –– Georgia Christian and Highland Christian girls’ basketball teams had a game to make up on Friday evening, which would be the final regular season game for both teams.
The Lady Generals won their final home game decisively, as they cruised to a 45-32 victory over the Lady Eagles.
With their second game in as many nights, the Lady Generals were able to put away a tough region foe by double digits.
“I feel really good after this win,” head coach Drew Copeland said. “I feel like we were able to close out the regular season in the right way.”
Much like their game against Grace, the night before, the Lady Generals would rip off a big lead to get the game going.
While Highland was the first to draw blood, they would be outscored 6-2 in less than two minutes of play.
After a timeout by Highland, the Lady Generals would again go on a run of 5-0 in just over two minutes of play.
By the time the quarter ended, GCS had a firm grip on the lead, up 14-5. Jaci Black led the scoring in the quarter with five points.
Marris Jones, Samantha Johnson, Jenna Sykes and Katie Moss each added two points in the quarter, while Copeland made a free throw.
The Lady Eagles decided that they would not go away easily, giving the Lady Generals fits in the second quarter.
The Lady Eagles went on a run of their own in the quarter, outscoring the Lady Generals 13-9, letting everyone in the building know they would not go down without a fight.
With a slightly less grip on the lead, the Lady Generals were still ahead by a score of 23-18 as they headed into the break.
That lead was about to get much bigger.
The halftime speech must have been one for the century, as the Lady Generals came out of the locker room on fire.
GCS scored their most points for a quarter in the game, as they added 18 points in the third alone.
Evan Copeland lit up the scoreboard, with her team-leading eight points in the quarter alone, to go along with a three-pointer.
Marris Jones added five points of her own, and Jaci Black added a three-pointer, while Jenna Sykes made a long two-pointer.
“I feel like we were able to do some good things tonight,” Copeland said. “We were able to control the game throughout, and that is what we hoped for.”
The Lady Generals finished the quarter with the game in hand, as they would lead it 41-23 heading into the final stanza.
With the Lady Generals ahead, they were able to get some of their depth into the game and get them minutes.
While Highland outscored GCS 9-4 in the quarter, it was not enough to have them surrender their lead.
Copeland again led the Lady Generals in scoring, finishing with 11 points on the evening to go with several steals and rebounds.
Black and Jones both finished their final home game with 10 points, capping off their senior season.
Sykes scored all four points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Generals, to close out her game with eight points.
Katie Moss finished with four points in the game but was sidelined for much of the second half with a wrist injury.
“We will see this team again,” Copeland said. “We are the two-seed in the region, and we will face Highland next Thursday. I feel confident heading into the tournament.”
