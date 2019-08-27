The Georgia Christian Lady Generals volleyball teams played their first home games of the season Aug. 22, with both the middle school and varsity teams steamrolling the competition.
The middle school team was first to play against St. John's. The middle school Lady Generals swept the St. John's Eagles in two matches.
The varsity Lady Generals were up next in a tri-match with Thomasville and Hamilton County. Thomasville took its first match with a score of 25-14, but the Lady Generals came roaring back in the second match with a score of 25-17. The Lady Generals took the final match with a score of 15-12, decisively ending the game 2-1. The Lady Generals lost no steam against Hamilton County, charging through the first match with a score of 25-10 and finishing them off with a 25-22 match, ending the game with a 2-0 sweep.
Head coach Carrie Johnson says about both teams, “We still have work to do, but we are really coming into our own as a team with every match we play. Every girl on the team plays a crucial part in our success. We have big goals for this season and, with continued hard work, we’ll accomplish what we set out to do.”
