DASHER –– For a certain time, the Georgia Christian Lady Generals looked like the Golden State Warriors during their five-year run on their way to their 45-28 win over the Open Bible Lady Warriors.
Marris Jones scored the first three points of the game for the Lady Generals on a free throw and in the paint.
As the quarter began to end, both teams traded three pointers to end it, but the Lady Generals still held a 10-9 lead.
Lady Generals head coach Drew Copeland acknowledged the slow start but tried to run different sets to adjust.
“We ran some man and things that we’re not used to doing all the time. But we jumped back into what we knew what to do in the second quarter,” he said.
The second quarter was the difference maker.
The Lady Generals hit five straight three pointers to blow open a big lead in an 18-3 second-quarter..
“We have three or four pretty good shooters who have the green light. We had really good ball movement and I encourage them to shoot when they’re on,” Copeland said.
Katie Moss started if off for the Lady Generals.
Bailey Warren came back with her own three for Open Bible in what would be their only points of the quarter.
After that, the three kept raining as GCS’ Evan Copeland knocked down two threes and Jaci Black hit one in the final four minutes of the quarter for the 16-point lead.
The second half was evenly matched as the Lady Generals didn’t extend their lead by much.
The third quarter ended with Jenna Sykes hitting a long two as time expired to put her team up 36-22.
Sykes then tied the largest lead for the game at the time with a free throw.
Ultimately, Sam Johnson got the 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to end the game.
Open Bible boys 48
GCS 40
Georgia Christian’s quest for a second win on the season continued as they could not finish late against Open Bible, losing 48-40
Miles Grimes won the tip for the Georgia Christian, but Micah Robinson got the first bucket of the game for Open Bible.
Teams traded baskets as Nathan Baker walked up the court and drained a three for a 7-5 lead for Open Bible.
The first quarter was low scoring but close as it ended with a 9-7 lead for Open Bible.
“We didn’t start the game off with a lot of intensity,” Generals Head Coach Mike Johnson said. “We had a little bit of a slow start today.”
Baker came back with another three to extend Open Bible’s lead to 14-7 in the second quarter.
They grabbed their biggest lead at the time after Micah Robinson scored in the paint for a 19-9 lead in the second.
But GCS tried to make a run.
Buster Galindo ran the floor on a fastbreak for an and-one that brought the score down to 19-13.
Miles Grimes then knocked down a three to bring the Generals closer at 19-16 before going down 22-17 at halftime.
Caton LaHood came back in the second half and opened with a fadeaway jumper.
This was the beginning of a 6-2 run to before Georgia Christian called a timeout after Micah Robinson scored under the basket.
Fresh after the timeout, the Generals began to make a run back in the game.
“We began to make full court pressure and run heavy man-to-man. Miles Grimes led our defense and sparked the offense and we began to get something going,” said Johnson.
It started with Miles Grimes hitting a baseline three to cut Open Bible’s lead to 4.
Buster Galindo came down on the next General possession and made a three to make it a one possession game.
Miles Grimes was the source of Georgia Christian gaining their first lead with a three-pointer from the corner.
The teams began trading baskets.
Baker tied the game up for Open Bible before Christian Johnson took the lead back for Georgia Christian.
LaHood ended the trading of baskets to take the lead and Open Bible never looked back as they denied crunch time baskets from the Georgia Christian.
“Tonight, just wasn’t our night but everybody did a great job on defense. Open Bible made some great plays at the end,” said Johnson.
