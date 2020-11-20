TIFTON — Region 1-7A volleyball awards have been announced and Tift County emerged as the big winner. The Lady Devils, which won their first ever region championship this fall, took four of the top five awards.
Cali Conner was named Player of the Year. Offensive Player of the Year went to Macy Weldon and Daci Burley earned Defensive Player of the Year. Tift’s Caleb Dawson was Coach of the Year.
The only award not going to someone from Tifton was Rookie of the Year, won by Milly Prince of Lowndes.
Each of the four teams in the region had at least one player named to the first and second teams.
First team players were Conner, Weldon, Burley and Aerial Densmore of Tift; Trinity Williams, Jordan Proctor and Lacey Hamilton of Lowndes; Mariah Williams and Kiara Souvanarath of Camden County and Autumn Hampton of Colquitt County.
Second team all region players were Shelby Braswell, Jordan Knotts, Shakiria Chaney and Janie Ragsdale of Tift; Kaylan McConnehead, Kaycee Bussey and Mary Alisson Eubanks of Lowndes; Mallory Ivey and Emma Bonner of Camden; and Ava Dickens and Ashley Ma of Colquitt County.
Tift County finished a school best 32-4 in 2020 and won its first ever state tournament match. The Lady Devils went 14-1 at home and 16-3 on the road, with a 10-1 mark in 1-7A.
