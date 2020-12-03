STATENVILLE, GA. –– After suffering three consecutive losses, the Lanier County Lady Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 Region 2-A) have put together two wins in convincing fashion after beating out the Echols County Lady Wildcats (0-3, 0-2) 46-26 on Tuesday.
Lanier's win over Echols helped them reach a 1-0 record in Region 2-A play.
Stephanie Lopez of Echols scored the first basket of the night soon after the first inbound.
After that, it was slow for both teams, only combining for ten points as Echols lead 6-4 in five minutes of action.
Once Lanier tied the ball game at 6, Faith Jones of Echols took a quick 9-6 lead after an and one score at the basket, followed by the free throw.
But Nanda Gloster had something to say about that, knocking down a three-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at nine before heading into the second quarter.
The Lady Dawgs took control of the game in the second, only allowing the Lady Wildcats to only score two baskets, while they scored ten points.
Jada Camon stole the first inbound from the Lady Wildcats once the second quarter began took pull her Lady Dawgs ahead.
Echols got their first two baskets with nearly 2 minutes left in the first half after Myesha Eversley’s score.
Before the half ended, Keke Smalls took a fast break dish from Gloster for a layup to grab a 19-13 dish as time expired.
Lanier started running away with the game after grabbing a 10-point lead with 4 minutes left in the third quarter once Gloster scored on a fastbreak.
The lead got as high as 30 once the Lady Dawgs forced a turnover before Grinner beat all defenders on the way to the basket.
“It’s still a process,” new Lady Dawgs head coach Sandy Turner said. “The young ladies are still getting to know me and I’m getting to know what they’re capable of. I only call plays. I can’t make the shots, so all credit goes to them.
Next, the Lady Dawgs will be hosting the Turner County Lady Rebels in a region matchup tonight at 6 and then head to Atkinson County on Saturday.
“We’re just starting our region play,” Turner said after defeating Echols. “If the young ladies play as hard as I know they can, we’re looking to be successful this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.