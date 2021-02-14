QUITMAN –– The No. 4 Lanier County Lady Dawgs and No. 5 Charlton County Maidens were the tone setters in the Region 2A tournament hosted at Brooks County High School Friday.
Their matchup went much like their Dec. 11 matchup where the Maidens prevailed 28-21 in Folkston: slow pace and low scoring.
The Maidens defeated the Lady Dawgs in their latest matchup which would be for a berth to the second round of the region tournament, pulling off a 28-24 win.
The first half was low scoring with both teams combining for only 15 points.
Down 2-0, Ananda Gloster took a 3-2 lead for the Lady Dawgs, scoring the first basket for the team for the night.
The first quarter would end with the Maidens leading 6-5.
Both teams only mustered up two points each.
A short tie would occur when Aniyah Bradfield tied the game at 6 after she split two free throws.
The teams hit the locker rooms as the Maidens still held a lead at 8-7.
Little time would go by in the third quarter with Bradfield scoring on a second chance opportunity and pulling the Lady Dawgs in front with a 9-8 lead.
Shadiamond Greene quickly took the lead back for the Maidens and it would not be relinquished again.
They went ahead by as many as seven points in the third quarter after MaKaylah Gerard knocked down a free throw with 2:43 left.
As time expired in the quarter, the Maidens went into the fourth up 20-14.
Soon after the fourth quarter began, Gerard took a 23-14 lead with 7:08 left.
But the Lady Dawgs would score eight unanswered by the way of two threes by Tynasja Sirmans and a floater by Keke Smalls to be down 23-22 with three minutes left.
“We started executing,” Lady Dawgs head coach Sandy Turner said.
But it was not enough as the Lady Dawgs had one more chance to tie the game with 33 seconds left but passed up threes before not converting from two.
The loss would end the Lady Dawgs five-game winning streak, region title hopes and their season.
“I guess I didn’t have them prepared to play,” a disappointed Turner said following the game.
They finished 13-9 (9-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.