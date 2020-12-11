JASPER, Fla. –– The Lanier County Lady Dawgs (4-4) crossed the Georgia-Florida border, making the ride from Lakeland to Jasper, Fla. and claimed bragging rights with a 58-25 victory over the Hamilton County Lady Trojans Tuesday night.
The Lady Dawgs pulled their record to .500 behind the scoring of Keke Smalls and the defense of Tynasa Sirmans.
The first quarter was a feeling out time for both teams as they both started the game out slowly, combining for ten points.
But Lanier trailed for little time as they ended the first quarter up 6-4 after Sirmans, who also had three blocks converted an and-one basket.
The second quarter had Lanier written all over it.
The Lady Dawgs shut out the Lady Trojans 16-0 in the second period.
Momentum begin after a Nanda Gloster three pointer from the top of the key near the six-minute mark of the quarter.
Lanier broke a double-digit lead once Sirmans secured a steal at half court to jumpstart a fast break that ended with T. Charles scoring at the basket.
It was just turnover central as Hamilton County struggled to move the ball down the court, with the Keke Smalls scoring before the half to head into the locker room with 22-4 lead for the Lady Dawgs.
“We try to deny from the defensive position,” Lady Dawgs Head Coach Sandy Turner said. “We realized that they weren’t the best at ball handling, so we applied a little more pressure and it gave us something to work on.”
The Lady Dawgs took a 20-point lead a minute into the second half after Gloster split two free throws.
Hamilton finally broke its silence after Lanier got a 31-4 lead after three consecutive baskets from Keke Smalls (2) and Aniya Bradfield.
The Lady Trojans scored eight unanswered points led by baskets from K. Starling and A. McFadden to bring their deficit to 19.
But Lanier kept the ball rolling after that, ending the third quarter up 36-15.
It was too little too late for scoring by the Lady Trojans when as it was not enough to combat their 33-point loss.
“I’m from Florida, so Hamilton was one of the rivals for my school in Madison,” Lady Dawgs Head Coach Sandy Turner said following the game. “It was big for us to come back to get a win. We had a couple tough games in the Lowndes tournament.
"I tell the girls, I want them to play competition and not gather a whole bunch of victories. Getting to .500 is just a number. Our ultimate goal is to be competitive when it is time for the region tournament. Wins and losses, for me, do not matter. We just want to build our confidence.”
