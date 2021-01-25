VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats boys and girls basketball teams swept through Northside for two region wins on Friday.
It took a double overtime victory for the Lady Cats to down Northside 63-56, led by Essence Cody’s 23 points, 18 rebounds, 11 blocks and five steals.
The game was knotted at 45 with 3:12 remaining but Valdosta began to pull away thanks to two steals that turned into fast break layups.
Northside countered with a three pointer from the top of the key and after both teams traded free throws, neither side could take an advantage.
“We knew it was going to be a battle with Northside because they’re a very good team, a well-coached team,” head coach E.A. Wilcox said after the game. “We’re kicking ourselves because we were shooting ourselves in the foot with all of those turnovers and fouls. We tried to mix up our presses a bit and tried to confuse the offense and we did a very good job of that in spots during the game. It got us some easy baskets and we need more of those.”
The bonus periods was where Cody took over, scoring seven of the Wildcats 11 points in extra time; she was the player that the Lady Cats leaned on when they needed to close out the game.
She hit a baseline jumper to get Valdosta out in front and then was fouled on a layup attempt and made both free throws to extend their lead.
This time, with several players fouled out, Northside couldn’t mount the comeback and they dropped the region contest.
“Anytime you have a player that can get a bucket it’s a luxury,” Wilcox said about Cody. “In crucial times, it’s very difficult to get one. She’s a clutch player though. She’s only going to get better. Essence is our leader on our team in more than one way. She can do so many things for us and I let her do it. Having her on our team is a blessing of course and I just thank God for the win.”
The Lady Cats rounded out the weekend with a road region win against Houston County on Saturday.
Valdosta boys 77
Northside 63
The Valdosta boys team never trailed after the opening minutes of the game, fending off a fourth quarter rally by Northside to win 77-63.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
They were paced by Dorrien Douglas’ 17 points, Melvin Smith’s 14 points, Kylan Fox’s 13 points and Jacarrius Peak’s 11 points.
Northside’s Tre Grane finished the game with 27 points but it wasn’t enough to combat Valdosta’s team performance.
While the Wildcats were filling the stat sheet, head coach Drew Lockhart took notice of the energy that they were playing with.
After the game, the players and coaches had an extended talk in the locker room.
“We’re stuck in a rut,” Lockhart said after the game. “To me, it was an emotionless game and basketball is not supposed to be player emotionless.”
Though the Wildcats won and have a good chance at moving a top the region with a win against Lee on Saturday, Lockhart is looking at the bigger picture.
He said the team needed more leadership and other small tweaks that he’d like to see.
After beating Houston County 68-58 on Saturday, the Wildcats will have a home region showdown with Lee to decide the top team in Region 1-6A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.