The Valdosta High Lady Wildcats' dream season ended with a 52-38 loss to Forest Park in Buford on Friday night.
The Lady 'Cats (28-3) came into the game on a 25-game winning streak that saw them win 21 of the 25 games by double-digits. Unfortunately, Forest Park (26-6) had other plans.
The Panthers led the Lady 'Cats 27-19 at halftime and held on in the second half by outscoring Valdosta 25-19 –– holding the Lady 'Cats to just six points in the fourth quarter.
Valdosta's season ends in the Final Four for the second straight year. Over the past two seasons, Valdosta has compiled a 54-7 record and a 15-1 record in Region 1-6A.
Forest Park moves on to face Glynn Academy in the State Championship on March 7.
