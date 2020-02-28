Lady 'Cats advance to Final Four for second straight year

Congratulations to the Valdosta High School Lady Wildcats basketball team on advancing to the GHSA Final Four for the second year in a row.
The Lady 'Cats avenged an early season loss to Dacula, extending their winning streak to 25 games with with an 11-point win Wednesday night.
The Lady Cats will play Forest Park at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the Buford City Arena. The address for the arena is 2795 Sawnee Avenue, Buford.
All tickets are general admission at a price of $15. Card or cash will be accepted. Also, tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/22808. Tickets gain admission to all games played throughout the day; however, there is a strict GHSA No Re-Entry policy. Tickets sales will begin at 12:30 p.m. and doors will open at 1:00 p.m.
General parking will be in the Buford City Arena parking lot. Additional parking is located across the street at Buford Middle School, Buford Academy, and Buford Senior Academy. There are no parking fees. (See maps for more details.)
No outside food or drinks may be brought inside the Buford City Arena. Two full concession stands will be open throughout the day. Both will accept cash, debit and credit cards.
Buford City Arena also has a clear bag policy. Please see the flyer for approved and non-approved bags.
VHS will offer a Fan Bus. All seats on the bus are $30 and do not include admission into the game. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact VHS at (229) 333-8540.
