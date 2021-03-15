DAHLONEGA, Ga. – A 7-0 run in the final 33 seconds proved costly as the No. 3-seeded Valdosta State women's basketball season came to an end with a 63-60 loss to No. 2-seed Lander Saturday evening.
VSU led 60-56 with 33 seconds remaining, but a triple from Lander's Miriam Recarte, out of a timeout, two missed free throws by the Lady Blazers and a layup from Zamiya Passmore put Lander up 61-60 with 16 seconds left. The Lady Blazers had a good look at a trey from senior Delaney Bernard, but it wouldn't go down with 11 ticks remaining. Sophomore Jirah Ards got the offensive rebound and her shot wouldn't fall as VSU had to foul with seven seconds left. Lander made one of two free throws for a 62-60 score and a costly turnover ensued for the Lady Blazers. One of two free throws pushed the deficit to 63-60 for Lander with two seconds left. Ards got off a triple at the buzzer, but it was off target.
The Lady Blazers finish an outstanding season at 18-4 and were winners of the Gulf South Conference East Division regular season title after being picked fourth in the GSC Preseason Coaches Poll. Head coach Deandra Schirmer earned GSC East Division Coach of the Year honors, while graduate transfer Kwajelin Farrar was named GSC East Division Player of the Year.
First team All-GSC senior Kayla Bonilla finished with 18 points to lead the team, earning Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game honors, while Farrar added 15 points and Ards, who earned second team all-GSC accolades, had five points, but pulled down 10 rebounds. VSU shot just 30.4% for the game on 21 of 69 from the field, while it was 5 of 25 from range and 13 of 16 from the line.
Lander (18-1) now will face rival North Georgia in the rubber-match for a berth in the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Elite Eight, Monday. The Bearcats were led by double-doubles Saturday evening from Makaila Cange with a game-high 20 points and ten rebounds, while Recarte added 19 points and 11 rebounds. LU shot 44.8 percent for the game on 26 of 58, while it was 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and was just 6 of 12 from the line.
The Bearcats jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, but VSU responded with a 22-16 run to trail at intermission, 28-26. After scoring 20 points in the first quarter, Lander had just eight points in the second frame with VSU doubling up the points in the frame.
In a game that saw four ties and six lead changes, VSU took its first lead early in the third quarter and had its best frame of the game, going 9 of 19 from the field (47.4%) with two triples. VSU outscored Lander 22-15 for a 48-43 lead heading to the fourth.
Lander quickly erased the deficit with five quick points for a 48-48 score with 8:16 left. Bonilla answered the run and two free throws by Farrar put VSU back up four at 52-48 with 7:34 remaining.
The upset-minded Lady Blazers kept the lead over the next five minutes as VSU led by as many as four, but Lander would have the answer each time. Two free throws by Bonilla put VSU up four at 60-56 with the 33 fateful seconds remaining.
