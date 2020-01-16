CARROLLTON –– A career-high 16 rebounds and 21 points from senior Cheray Saunders , along with a game-high 22 points from junior Kayla Bonilla, wasn’t enough as the Valdosta State women’s basketball team dropped a 78-69 decision at West Georgia Thursday evening in the first matchup of the season.
Turnovers and free throws were the difference in the game as the Lady Blazers outshot the Wolves for the game, but went 13 of 25 from the line and UWG capitalized on 28 VSU miscues for a 28-10 lead in points off turnovers. Senior Nari Garner chipped in 11 points for the Lady Blazers, while Saunders and Bonilla combined for 16 of 36 from the field, along with three triples and 9 of 19 from the line. Saunders finished a game-high 9 of 17 from the field with the 16 rebounds as VSU fell to 12-5 overall and 4-5 in Gulf South Conference play.
VSU shot 37.3 percent for the game on 25 of 67 while going 6 of 25 from range and pulled down 47 rebounds, while committing a season-high 28 turnovers.
West Georgia (11-4, 4-3 GSC) had five players in double figures, led by 19 points from Taylor Brown. The Wolves were 22 of 69 from the field (.319), 8 of 25 from range and were 26 of 35 from the line, while pulling down 53 rebounds.
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game as UWG outscored VSU 29-15 for the frame. The Lady Blazers, after opening 7 of 17 from the field in the first quarter for a 17-17 score, went just 4 of 16 from the field and 5 of 10 from the line with two triples in the second stanza. UWG had its best frame of the game, going 9 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from range and 8 of 8 from the line for the quarter and a 46-32 lead at intermission.
VSU mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 18-9, pulling within 55-50 on a layup from Bonilla with one second remaining in the frame. An 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter from the Wolves, spanning the first 3:18 of the frame pushed the deficit to 66-50 with 7:04 left. Saunders hit a bucket with 35 seconds remaining, pulling VSU within nine at 76-67, which would be as close as it would get the rest of the way.
The Lady Blazers head to Rome, Ga., for a 2 p.m. tip Saturday at Shorter looking to snap a three-game skid. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming of the game at vstateblazers.com. The game Saturday also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Spencer Van Horn having the call.
