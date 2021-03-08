Lady Blazers earn No. 3-seed in NCAA Division II Women's Basketball South Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –– The No. 6 ranked Valdosta State Lady Blazers learned Sunday evening on the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship selection show they earned an at-large berth and the No. 3-seed in the upcoming South Regional Championship, Mar. 12-15, and face a very familiar foe in No. 6-seed Lee University. The South Regional will be hosted by the University of North Georgia at the UNG Convocation Center in Dahlonega, Ga.
The championship is a closed admission event, which is posted on the South Regional Championship website. Only a limited number of spectators on each institution's official pass list will be granted admission.
The Lady Blazers and Lee will tip for the fifth time this season Friday evening at 8 p.m., in the second game of the first round. The teams split the season series, 2-2, as Lee won in Valdosta in the Gulf South Conference semifinals Friday evening, 74-71.
VSU won the regular season series, 2-1, winning in Valdosta in December and split two games in Cleveland, Tenn., in January.
Spencer Van Horn will have radio coverage of the regional for the Lady Blazers on 94.3 WJEM FM and online at foxsportsvaldosta.com.
The host Nighthawks (17-1) won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and earned the top-seed in the regional as hosting duties were already announced last month. Fellow Peach Belt Conference member and league regular season champion Lander (17-1) earned the No. 2-seed.
Lander will await the winner of the VSU/Lee game on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 8 p.m., while UNG will face the winner of the No. 4/5 matchup between Union (18-5) and Montevallo (14-6) Saturday at 6 p.m. The regional final is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 15.
The Gulf South Conference had four teams qualify for the NCAA Regional and all four teams reached the semifinal round of the GSC Championship. The top two teams from the Peach Belt Conference, North Georgia and Lander, met for the second time in the PBC Championship Saturday as UNG avenged an earlier loss to Lander with a 72-70 victory.
This is the 13th appearance in the NCAA postseason for the Lady Blazers and the first since 2018. VSU is 13-12 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with a third-place finish in 1984. In the Lady Blazer's last appearance, they reached the Sweet Sixteen falling in a 74-73 heartbreaker to Union. VSU also played Lee that season in the regional semifinal, winning 63-57 in Jackson, Tenn.
Check back with vstateblazers.com this week for a preview of the South Regional Championship.
