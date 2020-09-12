HAHIRA — After blowing out Georgia Christian in their season opener, the Valwood Valiants (1-1) would not have the same success against the rival Frederica Academy Knights.
The Valiants were steamrolled by the Knights in a 36-13 loss Friday night.
Knights running backs had a huge night against the Valiants defense. The tandem of Kyle Perez and Jordan Triplett combined for over 200 yards on the ground in the win.
The Knights opened the second half on the ground and ran their way into the end zone. Tripplett took a handoff 54 yards to give the Knights a 16-0 lead with 11:43 left in the third quarter.
The Knights' offensive line bullied the Valiants all night.
The next possession, Perez found the end zone to push the lead up to 23-0 with 7:38 left.
The Valiants finally got something going on offense as Pate Hogan connected with Harrison Hamsley on a 40-yard pitch and catch.
Two plays later, Bay Moorman took the ball into the end zone for the Valiants' first touchdown of the night.
The Valiants' offense found the promise land again late in the fourth quarter as Hogan hit Gatlin Kimbro streaking down the field for a score.
Frederica led Valwood 9-0 at the half.
Valwood's offense met its first test of the season as the Knights were very hungry on defense. As a result, the Valiants struggled offensively much of the night.
The Knights' defense got a stop to open the game. The next series, special teams set them up inside of the red zone.
One play later, Perez took a handoff 15 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the rivalry game in the opening quarter.
Valwood's offense would once again get stuffed by the Knights defense by going three-and-out again. Valwood made up for their ineffective drive on defense as Russel Hunter stripped the ball away from Perez to give the Valiants the ball back.
Knights led the Valiants after one 6-0.
The Valiants produced 206 yards of total offense. Hogan completed 9-of-22 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
This was very tough game for the Valiants as the Knights seemed to just want it more.
Valiants head coach Justin Henderson knew this was going to be a tough battle heading into the night. Ultimately, Henderson felt his team just never found its footing.
“It looked like we had one team playing at one speed and the team that was playing faster won the game,” Henderson said. “It’s one of them games you learn from, you don’t learn from blowouts you learn from getting tested over and over again.”
UP NEXT
Valwood hits the road to face Savannah Christian next Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
