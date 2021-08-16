VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats went undefeated in Friday's Kickoff Jamboree, shutting out Camden and Cairo in their preseason tune-up.
The 'Cats defeated Cairo 20-0 in the final game of the night, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown catch by Nevin Spivey and a 58-yard run by junior Ahmad Denson. In the second game of the night, the 'Cats took down Region 1-7A Camden County 13-0.
Defensively, the 'Cats stayed true to the identity they sought to establish in the spring – hard-hitting, stingy defense. Despite a muffed punt that resulted in a turnover, an interception and a pair of fumbles, the 'Cats managed to keep the potential damage to a minimum.
"The biggest thing we've talked about is, we've got to control the line of scrimmage," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. "I thought we did a good job with that, but we've got to protect the ball. We've got to be a detailed team. We can't turn the ball over. We've got to catch the ball. We had a lot of drops that we shouldn't have dropped. Overall, I thought we played well and played physical football."
Offensively, an encouraging sign was the team's ability to run the ball effectively.
Against Camden, the 'Cats got a game-breaking run by senior running back Kaleb Robinson. The hard-charging back exploded for a 76-yard rushing touchdown to make it 13-0 with 2:31 left in the second half. According to Felton, the key to the team's success on the ground was the offensive line –– an aspect of the team that struggled out of the gate last season.
"I thought we executed well," Felton said. "We came out and challenged the O-line. We're a senior-based O-line. A lot of those guys haven't really played, but we challenged them because as they go, we go. That was our mindset. I thought we ran the ball well and I don't know how many carries we had, but our goal is to run the ball and show people we can run the ball."
While the run game and defense looked promising, the quarterback position is still a work in progress.
With the departure of junior quarterback Sam Brown, as well as the ineligibility of starter Amari Jones, the 'Cats have faced much uncertainty under center. Converted defensive back Joseph Gardner started at quarterback on Friday, hitting Spivey for a 61-yard touchdown against Cairo. Freshman backup quarterback Todd Robinson threw an interception against Cairo, but orchestrated a 12-play drive that ended with him throwing a touchdown pass to put the 'Cats on the board early against Camden.
Despite some miscommunication that led to fumbles and mistimed throws, Felton and his staff want to continue building on Friday's performance from his signal-callers.
"They're young," Felton said of his two quarterbacks. "We still made a lot of mistakes, careless mistakes. It's different in practice – going full speed, seeing different colored jerseys. We made some throws and some good checks, but we left a lot of plays on the field. Overall, I'm proud of them. We've got to keep improving week by week and get better and better."
At the end of the Kickoff Jamboree, Felton stressed the importance of what lies ahead. "It's here now. We're here," Felton said demonstratively to the team.
Valdosta opens the season with a neutral site game against Warner Robins at Mercer University in Macon. The game is part of the Macon Touchdown Club Middle GA Kickoff Classic, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Though the programs are in much different places than they were when they faced off in the season opener last season, Felton looks forward to the challenge against the reigning GHSA Class 5A state champions.
"(The scrimmage) showed us some things we need to fix and get better at," Felton said. "Warner Robins is a great team – defending state champs. Coach (Marquis) Westbrook does a great job up there. We're up for the challenge. We're Valdosta. If you come here, you play big games. This game gives us a great chance. We're gonna go back, watch the film and evaluate it. We'll be ready for the test."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
