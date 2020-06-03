Justice named to 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– Valdosta State assistant men's basketball coach Blake Justice was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, the organization announced Tuesday, representing 30 of the most outstanding men's college basketball coaches under the age of 30.
"It's an honor to be a part of the VSU Athletic department, and to learn and grow under Coach Helfer the past three seasons," Justice said. "The community at Valdosta State is like no other and has accepted my family and I with open arms. I've also been blessed to work with some amazing athletes both on and off the court. Helping them develop on the court as well as watching them grow as young men is what college athletics is all about. The success of our program speaks to the community, the leadership, and the work ethic at all levels here at VSU. I look forward to next season and many more after."
Justice has had an impressive playing and coaching career for the Blazers as he just finished his fourth season on the bench for the red and black, helping lead VSU to a blistering 102-22 record since the 2016-17 season when he was a graduate assistant. Justice was elevated to head assistant in 2017 and he has helped lead the team to a 76-16 mark since the 2017-18 season. The 102 wins marks the most victories by a Georgia college over the last four years.
The four-year stretch while Justice has been the sidelines has been the best in program history for VSU as the red and black has won four-straight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and qualified for the NCAA postseason each year. During his tenure, VSU has won school-record winning streaks of 18 consecutive games (2017-18) and 19-straight in 2019-20.
Justice had the opportunity of helping coach his younger brother Beau, who graduated as one of the best players to don the Blazer uniform in program history.
Beau Justice earned multiple All-America honors, including NABC All-America, while being named GSC Player of the Year and honored among the GSC's Top Ten. He set numerous school-records and finished fifth all-time in scoring with 1,754 points in just three years as a Blazer.
Blake Justice also had the honor of coaching Clay Guillozet who also capped an outstanding career this season as he became the 27th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. Guillozet was named GSC Player of the Year in 2019-20, earned multiple all-region honors and was named the GSC Commissioner's Trophy recipient, which is the highest individual honor a student-athlete can achieve in the GSC. VSU went 26-4 in 2019-20, and 18-2 in Gulf South Conference play. The Blazers reached the championship game of the GSC Tournament and earned a No. 3-seed in the NCAA South Regional.
As a player, Justice, a sharpshooting guard, joined the shortlist of 1,000-point scorers in the Valdosta State basketball record book. His display of skill and knowledge as a player led to his graduate assistant position in 2016-17.
Justice is the only selection to the team from the Gulf South Conference and one of five honorees from NCAA Division II.
About the National Association of Basketball Coaches
Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at nabc.com.
2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team
Ben Asher, Rutgers University
Brandon Chambers, Texas Southern University
Nate Champion, Le Moyne College
Dorian Green, University of Northern Colorado
David Harris, Northern Kentucky University
Ryan Hyland, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Taylor Johnson, Grand Valley State University
Trevor Johnson, Buena Vista University
Blake Justice, Valdosta State University
Erich Kaempffe, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Emerson Kampen, Butler University
Mikel Kosich, University of South Alabama
Dan Madhavapallil, Marquette University
David Metzendorf, U.S. Air Force Academy
Jamison Montgomery, Menlo College
Patrick Moynihan, Appalachian State University
Will Murphy, Wofford College
John Ritzdorf, Central Community College
Ty Sampson, University of Louisville
Dylan Seikel, St. John Fisher College
Shiva Senthil, SUNY Canton
Evan Sizemore, Palm Beach Atlantic University
Jeff Slanovec, Fairleigh Dickinson U.—Florham
Mike Sotsky, Harvard University
Tommy Strine, Lamar University
Ford Stuen, Saint Louis University
Bobby Suarez, Eastern Washington University
Stefan Thompson, Hobart College
Charlie Wallrapp, Clarke University
Tyler Wayman, Rogers State University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.