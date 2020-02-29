VALDOSTA—Lowndes baseball couldn't capitalize on their Saturday morning rally and lost the last of a three game home stand against Florida teams.
The Vikings fell 7-6 to Ponte Vedra on Saturday after not being able to complete a late game comeback.
Lowndes trailed 7-3 at the top of the fifth inning but held the Sharks scoreless through the last three innings thanks to their play on the mound.
In the sixth inning, Lowndes scored two runs to breathe life into the Vikings and a wild pitch that scored a Lowndes player from third in the seventh gave them a fighting chance.
But with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, a Lowndes player sent a ball towards second base that the Sharks turned into a double play to end the game.
“That’s the thing about baseball,” head coach Ryan Page said after the game. “Most fans will remember that play but I’m going to remember the seven or eight things that we did in the first and second and third inning that could’ve avoided that whole situation. There’s still a lot to learn. We’re still young, that’s no excuse. We’re talented enough to win baseball games as we’ve shown. We just have to clean up a couple of things.”
Lowndes finishes the weekend 2-1 in games with wins against Miami Springs (13-9) and Coral Reef (7-4) on Friday night.
While picking up the third win was well within reach, it won’t be sweat down the back of Page or the team because of the other two wins.
“In this tournament when you get this quality opponent here and you can win two out of three that’s enough said,” Page said about the wins. “Hats off to the guys. I couldn’t be prouder of that. We still have a lot to learn but I am proud of them. Anytime you win two out of three against these programs we’re happy with that.”
This was the third weekend that the Vikings competed in tournament style play against out-of-area opponents.
Now the Vikings turn their attention to two local rivals this week with a meeting against Valdosta scheduled for Tuesday and their first region doubleheader at home on Friday against Colquitt County.
“I’ll be honest, the reason I set the schedule up like this was to help prepare us for those games,” Page said about the upcoming competitions. “I’m hoping it’ll carry over and help us and prepare us for those good arms that we’ll face in our region. That’s the whole purpose of it.”
Lowndes is scheduled to play host to the Valdosta Wildcats on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Noel George Field.
