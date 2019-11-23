JOHNS CREEK –– Trailing Johns Creek 24-21 with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Valdosta worked the ball down the field before finding some familiar magic.
Senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker fired to Javonte Sherman on a quick slant that turned into a 46-yard touchdown play to put the 'Cats ahead 28-24 with 43 seconds to go.
With a chance to answer, the Gladiators marched down to the Valdosta 16-yard line. With three seconds to play, Johns Creek quarterback Ben Whitlock lobbed a pass to the end zone looking for receiver Justin Campbell. The pass was incomplete but Valdosta was flagged for pass interference –– giving the Gladiators a final shot at glory.
Whitlock took the snap, rolled out to his right before launching to the back right corner of the end zone. For the second week in a row, Valdosta cornerback Jadarian Rhym came up with the play of the game. The pass floated a bit on its way to the end zone, allowing Rhym to turn and intercept the pass to seal the victory.
Valdosta moved to 10-2 on the season and has set itself up for a quarterfinal matchup with the Richmond Hill Wildcats, who defeated Lanier 48-34 on Friday for their seventh straight win.
In a battle between the two highest-scoring offenses in 6A, Valdosta finished with 446 yards of total offense to the Gladiators' 407.
Rodemaker went 18-for-28 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while Whitlock completed 36-of-56 passes for 378 yards with two touchdowns and the crucial interception.
Sherman, who returned after a one-game absence, caught five passes for 155 yards with the go-ahead touchdown. Tarrell Roberts had five catches for 94 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first quarter that tied the game at 7.
Yong Min Lee had 14 catches for 124 yards to lead the Gladiators while Dalton Pearson hauled in eight catches for 81 yards.
Valdosta finished with 134 yards rushing on the night, led by a 62-yard touchdown run by Shavious Wright that put the 'Cats in front 21-14 with 9:40 to go in the game. Kaleb Robinson had nine carries for 40 yards while T.J. Dailey carried seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Both teams came into the game with talented defenses. Valdosta held Johns Creek to 29 yards rushing on 18 carries while Johns Creek was able to pick off Rodemaker twice on the night.
UP NEXT
Valdosta: Will face Richmond Hill in the GHSA 6A state quarterfinals.
Johns Creek: Finishes its season 10-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.