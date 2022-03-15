VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings opened region play with a doubleheader sweep of the Colquitt County Packers Monday night at Noel George Field.
The Vikings took Game 1 behind a walk-off RBI single from Carson Page in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Packers 8-7.
Mason Steel started the game for the Vikings and pitched five innings, allowing five runs on 11 hits, striking out six and with no walks.
The Vikings racked up 14 hits in the win as Page, Steel, Cooper Melvin and Tate Sirmans combined to go 9-for-16 at the plate with five RBIs in the win.
The Packers totaled 13 hits in Game 1. Hayes Lightsey, Cole Whatley, Hayden Moore and Chasyn Miley all had multiple hits in the loss.
William Joyner pitched a complete game shutout in Game 2 as the Vikings won 4-0.
Joyner struck out 14 batters with only one walk and three hits in the game.
At the plate, the Vikings finished with seven hits – led by two hits each by Sirmans and Daniel Kerrigan in the game.
