DEMOREST, Ga. –– The Piedmont track and field program wrapped up its spring break trip with the two-day Coastal Carolina Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14. Team members competing included Anthony Jordan of Adel, GA.
The event was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach and saw several schools from the three NCAA Divisions as well as schools from the NJCAA and NAIA compete.
Several schools withdrew prior to the meet due to COVID-19 as the NCAA decided during the week to cancel spring and winter championships among all divisions.
Piedmont and the USA South Athletic Conference followed the NCAA and canceled the remainder of the spring season following Saturday's action.
Piedmont opened the two-day meet with solid performances as several events began Friday. In the field events, the Lions took second and third in the men's long jump with Cam Graham (2nd, 6.96m) and Anthony Jordan (3rd, 6.84m) leading Piedmont.
Madison Cassidy also placed third in the women's pole vault after clearing 3.05m.
Several open track events also took place on opening day. Addie Bolton took second in the women's 1500m race (5:26.70) while Mia Mitchell placed third in the women's 200m (28.40).
Haley Bolt went on to finish fourth in the 10000m race (44:12.07) while Val Angel ran a 20:03.20 to finish fifth in the 5000m.
On the men's side, Noah Irwin (16:16.21) finished third in the 5000m as Jac Cautero (17:20.86) ran to a fifth-place finish. Jacob Balot (800m) and Cole Elrod (1500m) each finished fourth in their respective races.
Saturday
The Lions showed up to race on Saturday as they won five events and set three school records.
Four events were won by the men while Analee Bradach picked up the only win for the Lady Lions as she competed in the women's 3000 steeplechase. Bradach ran a 12:16.54, breaking her own school record set last season at the same venue, and finished first out of eight athletes.
The men placed first in both the 4x100m and 4x400m as well as the 800m race and the 3000m steeplechase.
Connor Creedon ran a 1:57.82 in the 800m to take first as Darius Smith finished sixth behind four North Dakota (NCAA Division I) runners.
The 4x100m squad of Chris Donsereaux, Julian Hazen, Kenny Neloms and Cam Graham won by .01 over NAIA Edward Waters. The four runners ran a 42.92 in the win.
In the 4x400m relay, the team of Hazen, Smith, Creedon and Alvin Jacobs took first with a time of 3:25.42, beating second place by over four seconds. At the end of the meet, the 4x400m relay time was fifth best in the nation.
Max Miller, racing in the 3000 steeplechase, finished more than 10 seconds better than the next runner as the junior took first in the race.
Outside of Bradach's 3k Steeple record, Haley Bolt ran a 44:12.07 in the 10,000m race as she finished fourth overall.
Freshman Julian Hazen ran a 22.22 in the men's 200m race as he was .3 faster than the previous school record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.