ALBANY –– No two games are the same, but the results can be.
Facing the Albany State Golden Rams for the second time in four games, No. 12 Valdosta State (4-0) overcame a second-half push to win 64-58 on Thursday night.
A 3-pointer by Albany State's Titus Burns capped a 17-3 run to pull his team within four, 55-51 with 7:09 left.
Senior Clay Guillozet split a pair of free throws before the Blazers collected a missed 3 by ASU's Kamil Brown on the other end.
On the next possession, Darrell Jones kicked out to Bryce Smith for a 3-pointer to open up a 59-51 lead for the Blazers. After a missed layup by Brown, the Blazers struck again as Guillozet buried a 3 of his own in front of the VSU bench to stretch the lead to 62-51 with 5:15 to go.
"We told our guys at halftime that this game had a tournament feel to it because the game was tight," Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. "We got away from them (on those consecutive 3s), but we knew they were going to make a run on their home court.
"Those plays –– we hit a couple shots that really helped us get the monkey off our backs, but we really won the game with defensive stops down the stretch. Under a minute, they're having trouble getting a shot, finding where they're going to get their next shot from because we were so dialed in defensively."
Burns scored five straight points to cut the VSU lead to six on a 3-pointer with 3:02 left.
With over a minute to play, Jones dug out a critical loose ball for the Blazers, but tried to fire a pass to a teammate in traffic and turned the ball over to the Golden Rams. Jones quickly atoned for the miscue, however, as he recovered on a driving Mario Young to spring up and swat the shot away to preserve the lead with 55 seconds to play.
The Blazers escaped with a six-point win despite shooting just 32.3 percent in the second half and missing 12 of their 19 free throw attempts overall. The length and activity of the Albany State defense closed off passing lanes quickly and accounted for seven blocks on the night.
For the second time against ASU, the Blazers' offense stagnated as the Golden Rams blew up many plays before the Blazers could get to their actions. Helfer credited the ASU defense, but also took a lot of the blame for the team's offense stalling in the second half.
"I think their ball pressure hurt us a little bit in the half court in our entries," Helfer said. "We were having trouble getting the ball entered (to the post), so we had to go to some stuff we had not worked on and that probably wasn't the best coaching move.
"We should've just stayed with what works and just do it better. And that's where I made some mistakes so I'm glad we were able to find a rhythm and we're gonna have to as teams pressure like Albany State did."
After posting the team's first triple-double in seven years Tuesday against Brewton-Parker, Jones led the Blazers with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting along with seven rebounds in 37 minutes. Smith followed close behind with 15 points and six rebounds, dropping in a team-best 4-of-5 from 3-point range in 30 minutes.
Guillozet chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Blazers. Defensively, the Blazers held the Golden Rams to 37 percent shooting and 6-of-26 from 3-point range, including just 2-of-15 in the second half.
"We've had some real gut check moments early in the season where we could've folded and we didn't –– we bowed our necks and we got stops," Helfer said. "I think we won the game at the defensive end by just not giving them easy shots –– they had to work for almost everything, so I was proud of our guys. You hold them to 58 points on their court, that's a tremendous defensive effort."
Randy McClure had a double-double for the Golden Rams with 11 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists and three steals in 35 minutes. Brown had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals while Burns finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Napoleon Harris scored six points, but grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots for the Golden Rams in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Travels to take on Christian Brothers to open Gulf South Conference play on Nov. 23.
Albany State: Hosts Columbus State tonight at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.