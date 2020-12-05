Jones runs for 3 TDs, 'Cats roll into quarterfinals

EVANS, Ga. –– Playing in sloppy, wet conditions didn't stop the Valdosta Wildcats from imposing their will.
The 'Cats (6-4) earned their second blowout win of the playoffs, throttling the Evans Knights (9-3) 44-7 Friday to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals.
In a most unusual offensive night for the 'Cats, the team tallied just 231 total yards with 209 coming on offense.
Junior quarterback Amari Jones had eight carries for 31 yards and three first-half touchdowns.
Following a one-yard punch by Kaleb Robinson, Jones' 5-yard run 2 minutes and 20 seconds later gave Valdosta a 29-0 lead with 2:28 left in the second quarter.
Robinson opened the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run to extend the Valdosta lead to 37-0 following his two-point conversion with 10:53 to go in the quarter.
Sophomore Ahmad Denson offered up the play of the game for Valdosta late in the third quarter –– motoring 75 yards to pay dirt to put the finishing touches on a dominating performance by the 'Cats with 1:39 to go in the third.
Denson had six carries for 84 yards while Robinson added a team-high tying eight carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones threw only two passes for negative-1 yard as the 'Cats took no chances throwing the ball in the poor weather.
Instead, they bludgeoned the Knights on the ground –– carrying the ball 39 times for a season-best 210 yards in the win.
The 'Cats took advantage of a poor start by the Knights, whose first three drives ended with two fumbles and a blocked punt.
Valdosta led 29-0 at halftime –– marking the second straight playoff game that the 'Cats have held a lead of 21 points or more.
Like Valdosta, Evans was unable to do anything through the air. Evans quarterback Kaleb Jackson failed to complete a pass, going 0-of-8 passing. The Knights finished with 205 total yards, 132 coming on the ground.
Jackson had 15 carries for only 47 yards while Jofranstar Graham led the Knights with 66 yards –– 35 coming on the team's lone touchdown with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Valdosta (6-4) will face Carrollton (7-2) in next week's quarterfinal matchup. Carrollton defeated Winder Barrow 55-7 on Friday to advance.
