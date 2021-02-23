VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High girls basketball team placed five players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team announced Tuesday morning.
Sophomore guard Faith Johnson was named Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 15 games for the Vikettes this season.
Johnson scored in double figures seven times this season, most notably an 18-point performance against rival Valdosta on Feb. 11.
Senior combo guard Taje Middleton and sophomore forward Otaifo Esenabhalu earned First Team All-Region nods as they helped lead the Vikettes to a 10-5 regular season record and a 3-3 mark in region play.
Middleton averaged team-best 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, while Esenabhalu produced 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her first season with the Vikettes.
Sophomore Myah Espanol and senior Kiersten Graham made the All-Region Second Team.
Espanol averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and a team-best 2.8 steals per game this season, while Graham was a steady contributor with an average of 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.
The Vikettes opened the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs Tuesday evening at Grayson.
