GAINESVILLE –– The Valdosta State women never got going offensively in their exhibition against the Florida Gators on Wednesday.
The Blazers shot 14-of-64 from the floor (21.9 percent) and didn't make their first 3-pointer until the fourth quarter –– finishing just 5-of-29 from beyond the arc.
Trailing 28-15 at halftime, the Blazers were able to stay attached due in large part to icy shooting by the Gators. At the half, the Gators were shooting 32.4 percent and 0-for-10 from 3-point range while the Blazers were just 6-of-34 from the floor and missed all 13 of their 3-point tries.
First-year head coach Deandra Schirmer felt first-game jitters played a role in her team's cold shooting, but also credits the size of Florida –– who had nine players 5-foot-10 or taller –– for the team's ineffectiveness.
"I feel like a lot of it was jitters," Schirmer said of the cold shooting. "We had our freshman (Kendall Bollmer) –– she's a knockdown shooter, one of the best shooters I've had the privilege of coaching and I think she was 0-for-5 in the first half. And she was stark wide open. I wasn't shocked about execution. As a coach, you want to get them open shots and when they're standing there, it's up to them to hit them.
"I think Florida did a really good job of getting us rushed. I think we rushed a lot of stuff because they were giving us some pressure. They had a lot of length on the ball bringing it up and (Kiara) Smith was excellent tonight. She was hitting outside shots, she was doing a lot of stuff to help her team win, but defensively was her biggest impact. She was able to rattle our guards a little bit and not allow us to get into our stuff."
Kiara Smith starred for the Gators, pouring in a game-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Smith added five assists, four rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes.
Starting guard Ariel Johnson also had a huge night for the Gators, posting a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals in 27 minutes. Zada Williams added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Gators, who had 16 steals as a team and scored 35 points off 22 VSU turnovers.
"Well first off, I want to say hats off and thank you to Coach Newbauer for having us up here," Schirmer said. "This is a great opportunity to come here to Gainesville and to play in the big lights, in the big arena.
"We really struggled with their size. Cam did a great job in recruiting some legitimate size this season. You saw the transfer from Texas A&M came in and was able to get some buckets –– score on the interior and exterior. I really think he's added some offensive weapons inside and he's able to play some bully ball and for us, we do have some size for Division II, but we struggled a little bit with that. For our team, as far as what we were looking to do, we wanted to look to execute our plays out and some of the execution we had, then we just didn't hit. From a coaching standpoint, I love that we have a lot of film. We can go back, we can watch, we can assess and we can see what we need to change and improve on."
The Gators opened the game up in the third quarter, catching fire from the outside to gain separation. Florida connected on 5-of-12 triples in the third quarter as it outscored VSU 29-6 and took a 57-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, the Blazers finally got going from the outside as Bollmer hit back-to-back triples, Delaney Bernard added one of her own and Cheray Saunders drilled one from the left wing –– accounting for 15 of the team's 17 fourth-quarter points.
Saunders led the Blazers with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting in 23 minutes.
The senior transfer from Nova Southeastern showcased an aggressive all-around game with starting point guard Kayla Bonilla out and earned praised from Schirmer for showing leadership with the team struggling.
"Obviously, we came here with the goal to play hard and everyone wants to win a game," Saunders said of the game. "But as a team, we knew as long as we played hard and stayed together that no matter the outcome, we were going to be proud of our performance tonight."
Schirmer added, "This is her first season here with us, but I've watched her play for the past three seasons. ... I coached against her for the past three years. She's just a versatile guard. At 5-11, you don't really see somebody who can drive to the basket and finish and then can also shoot the 3. We threw her into a role that she's never had, which is point guard because our starting point guard was out. ... I thought she really stepped up, showed that senior leadership and it may be her first year here, but she's assumed that role as one of our captains."
The Gators outscored the Blazers 40-16 in the paint and 13-4 in second chance points. Despite being overmatched against the Gators' size and depth inside, the Blazers were outrebounded 51-42 but grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.
Bollmer was the second-leading scorer for the Blazers, finishing 2-of-9 from 3-point range for six points. Junior Saniah Simpson-Patu had five points and seven rebounds and redshirt sophomore Abby Rouse added four points and seven rebounds in the loss.
"The thing we can take from this is we're all learning together," Saunders said. "It's a new offense, it's a new coach, there's new teammates so I'm very excited for the season. Even though we fell short tonight, there were a lot of moments where we could be proud of what we did and if we take that and run with it, we're gonna be really good."
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Opens the season Nov. 8 at home against Fort Valley State.
Florida: Opens its regular season at Grambling on Nov. 5.
