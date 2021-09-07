Jefferson, Thiele tabbed GSC Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following the thrilling 53-7 victory over Savannah State Saturday evening, Valdosta State senior defensive back Mondrell Jefferson and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele were named Gulf South Conference Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning.
Jefferson, a native of Sanderson, Fla., had an outstanding game had two fumble returns for scores – one on the defensive end and one on special teams in a matter of 1:25 minutes of game time in the second quarter. It marked Jefferson's first two fumble returns for his career, first two touchdowns as he finished the game with six total tackles, including four solo stops.
He recovered the first of his two scores in the end zone on a botched punt return by the Tigers and then, on the ensuing Savannah State possession, Jefferson had a scoop and score for from 21-yards out for a 27-0 lead. In all, VSU scored 21 points in the game off three SSU fumbles.
Thiele, a transfer from Florida International University and native of St. Augustine, Fla., had an outstanding Blazer debut as he buried a 50-yard field goal for a career-high as time expired in the first half for a 30-0 lead at intermission. He also went 5 for 5 in extra-points and averaged 64.1 yards per kickoff (513 yards) with five touchbacks in the victory.
Valdosta State, ranked No. 6 nationally entering Saturday's game, heads on its first road trip of the season on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Virginia Union. Check back with vstateblazers.com for more information on this week's game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.