JD Smith, a 2022 Valdosta High graduate played for the College of Central Florida this spring as a right-handed pitcher.
The College of Central Florida was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country for NJCAA Division 1 baseball. Central Florida won the region, which would allow them a spot in the District Championship where they would face Florida Southwestern State College. Central Florida defeated them 11-3 and 12-6 to clinch a spot in the Florida State Championship series May 12-14 in Lakeland, Fla.
They faced and defeated Northwest Florida State 12-2 and Miami Dade College 6-0 to advance to the championship game where they again faced Northwest Florida State in the championship game.
JD Smith started the championship game and defeated the Raiders 7-2 and clinched a spot in the JUCO World Series Championship Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Central Florida played Andrew College in Game 1 of the World Series, defeating them 12-0.
In the next game, Central Florida was run-ruled by Weatherford College 14-6 and dropped to the losers bracket in the tournament. In the next game, CF faced Delgado Community College, where JD started the game and went into the third inning allowing no hits.
However, due to a bleeding finger on his throwing hand, he was forced to leave the game. Central Florida beat Delgado 12-9 to stay alive in the tournament.
They then faced Wabash Valley, where they set the record for the longest game in JUCO history – playing 5 hours and 19 minutes in 12 innings.
Wabash led 11-9 in the ninth inning but the Patriots’ bats came alive scoring two runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and force extra innings.
The Patriots scored seven runs in the 12th inning to defeat Wabash 19-12 – giving them their first loss of the tournament.
Central Florida once again saw Weatherford College in a game to determine who would face Wabash Valley in the National Championship. CF beat Weatherford 14-13, scoring the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning.
Cam Schulke took the mound and secured the final three outs to send CF to the championship game.
Smith started the championship game against Wabash Valley, only allowing two hits with two runs against a very high-powered offense.
Central Florida went on to win the game 13-6 to clinch the JUCO World Series Championship. Smith recorded four wins, no losses and one save for CF, striking out 27 batters in 34 innings.
