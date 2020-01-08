Jamey DuBose introductory press conference set for Thursday

Lowndes County Athletics in conjunction with the Viking Touchdown Club will hold a press conference/meet the coach for new Viking head football coach Jamey DuBose on Thursday Jan. 9.
The press conference will begin at 6 p.m. in meeting rooms 1 & 2 at the Board of Education located on 1592 Norman Drive.
Coach DuBose will address the group and take questions from the floor after which he will meet and greet Viking boosters and fans.
Coach DuBose comes to Lowndes from Central Phenix City, Ala. In seven years at Central Phenix City, he had a record of 66-11. He has coached in Alabama for 26 years serving as a head coach for the past 14 years. He has been a part of five Alabama football state championships winning three as a head coach.
Members of the press and Viking Touchdown Club members, parents, and fans are invited and encouraged to attend.
