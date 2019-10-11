THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central has one final dress rehearsal before the opening act of Region 1-AAAAA play, which begins next week. Head coach Ashley Henderson believes his team responded positively during the open week following a humbling 38-22 loss to Brooks County on Sept. 27 and the results will reflect their hard work when the Yellow Jackets host Worth County on Friday at the Jackets Nest.
“We want to try to end (our non-region schedule) on a high note. We made a lot of corrections during our open week. We spent a lot of time working on us,” Henderson said. “Last week was a really good week. It spilled over into Monday. We're on fall break this week so we're trying to keep them on schedule as much as we can.”
It's a unique week for Henderson and his coaches, who were focusing on the positives of the team not having school all week.
“All they've got to concentrate on this week is football. There's no classes to attend,” Henderson said. “We're trying to feed them well and do a little bit more football stuff because we have a lot more time. We're just going to worry with the positives of it, that's all we're going to do.”
Central looks to build some confidence heading into a tough region slate, beginning Oct. 18 at Warner Robins (5-1).
“The thing about confidence, you've got to go out and you've got to earn it. You can't fake confidence. You've got to go make plays to become a confident player,” Henderson said. “Our guys need to settle down. When we get to Friday night, to me it's about playing with an edge. I don't think we played with an edge two weeks ago and we need to play with an edge this week.”
Worth County is 2-4 following a 34-0 shutout loss to Fitzgerald. Central destroyed Worth County 47-0 last year.
“You're only as good as your last game. We need to go out and play better, and I think we will,” Henderson said.
