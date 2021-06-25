Jack Boltja wins Georgia Junior Championship

VALDOSTA –– Jack Boltja of Thomasville struggled throughout the final round, but held off the field to win the Georgia Junior Championship. The 56th annual competition took place at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, June 21-23.
Boltja began the final round on Wednesday with an eight-stroke advantage over the 59 other players who made the 36-hole cut. He started the day with bogeys on holes three and five and a double-bogey on eight to make the turn at 4-over on the day, bringing his total down to 9-under with nine holes to play. He made his lone birdie of the day on hole 11, before more bogeys on 13, 14 and 17. Over the first 36 holes of the competition, Boltja recorded 16 birdies and three bogeys.
Boltja’s two-stroke win came over Luke Koenig of Statham (68-74-69) and Parker Highsmith of Valdosta (70-73-68), who tied for runner-up honors at 5-under-par 211. Jack Schoenberger of Milton finished fourth at 4-under-par 212 (71-73-68). Two players tied for fifth at 3-under-par 213, including Rahul Rajendran of Alpharetta (73-70-70) and Payne Elkins of 70-73-70). Buck Brumlow of Cartersville (1-under-par 215; 68-71-76) finished seventh, while Craig Long of Alpharetta (even-par 216; 74-74-68) finished eighth. Eight players tied for ninth at 1-over-par 217 to round out the top 10 of the final leaderboard - Shaun Cook of Peachtree Corners (76-71-70), Finley Burke of Jesup (70-76-71), Brantley Baker of Leesburg (74-72-71), Hunter Smith of Statham (70-75-72), Ethan Smith of Marietta (73-72-72), Taiki Miyagi of Johns Creek (75-70-72), Andre Hughes of Dawsonville (74-69-74) and Brock Blais of Valdosta (73-71-73).
Tuesday’s second round took longer than expected as not all players completed 36 holes due to a three hour and three minute delay. Severe weather took over the area and the horns blew at 8:03 a.m. to signal the stoppage of play. Action resumed at 11:06 a.m. Once darkness overshadowed Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, play was called for the day. Round two concluded Wednesday morning, then the cut was made and final round pairings were published.
The top eight finishers of the Georgia Junior Championship earned a spot on the Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match team, which will be played at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, S.C., July 24-25. The Peach State Team includes Boltja, Koenig, Highsmith, Schoenberger, Rajendran, Elkins, Brumlow and Long.
About the Georgia State Golf Association
Founded in 1916, the Georgia State Golf Association (GSGA) received its official charter on June 24, 1924. Since that date, the GSGA has grown to one of the largest state amateur golf associations in the country, with nearly 340 member clubs and 80,000 individual members. With a mission to promote and preserve amateur golf in the state of Georgia, GSGA offers a computerized handicapping service, course rating and measuring, and annually conducts a full schedule of statewide competitions for men and women of all age groups. Other services include statewide junior golf and Adaptive Golf programs, award-winning Golf Georgia Magazine, membership recognition and rewards programs, management of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and a charitable foundation administering two college scholarship programs.
