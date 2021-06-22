Jack Boltja posts 65 to lead Georgia Junior Championship

VALDOSTA –– Jack Boltja of Thomasville fired a 7-under-par 65 on Monday to open the Georgia Junior Championship and holds a three-stroke lead over the field. The 56th annual competition is taking place at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, June 21-23.
Boltja started his round on the back nine and made birdies on 11, 12, 14, 15 and 18 to make the turn with a 5-under 31. After a lone bogey on hole 1 (his 10th), he rolled in three-straight birdies on holes six, seven and eight (his 15th, 16th and 17th) to finish at 7-under-par 65. Boltja leads by three over Luke Koenig of Statham and Buck Brumlow of Cartersville, who each finished at 4-under-par 68.
Connor Macmillan of Canton sits at 3-under-par 69. Five players are tied at 2-under-par 70, including Finley Burke of Jesup, Payne Elkins of Valdosta, Parker Highsmith of Valdosta, Hunter Smith of Statham and Joshua Isbell of Cumming. Three players finished round one at 1-under-par 71 - Owen Baginski of Alpharetta, John Daniel Culbreth of Thomasville and Jack Schoenberger of Milton - to round out those who scored under par on Monday.
The defending champion, Hogan Ingram of Rome, finished at 3-over-par 75.
Round Two of the Georgia Junior Championship began at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.