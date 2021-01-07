VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High boys and girls basketball teams extended their respective winning streaks to six with double-digit wins against Berrien County Tuesday night.
The ‘Cats (11-2) increased their lead in each quarter, defeating the Rebels 80-54 in the nightcap.
“It was a little bit better,” Valdosta boys coach Darrell Lockhart said of his team’s effort. “We played more under control, I thought, on the offensive end. We’ve still got some work to do. It wasn’t quite as bad as the other games, so I’m taking it as an improvement. This team was a little bit better than the (Brooks County) team we played last week. It’s time now. It’s time for us. We’ve got region play coming up.”
Senior point guard Dorrien Douglas led Valdosta with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. Douglas shot 8-of-18 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
The ‘Cats led by as many as 28 points on the night, going ahead 78-50 on a layup from big man Jacarrius Peak in the fourth quarter.
“We stuck to our guns, we ran the offense and we got layups,” Lockhart said of his second unit maintaining the big lead. “I thought we passed the ball well tonight, so that’s a plus. I’m hoping that we’ve started to figure something out.”
A 3-pointer from Stanley Haliburton followed by a layup and a free throw from Douglas sent Valdosta into the fourth quarter with a 54-30 lead.
Junior Aaron Williams was the only other Wildcat in double figures, scoring 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting including a pair of 3s. Williams also had four rebounds and four assists in the win.
With the outcome of the game long decided, Peak starred in his minutes –– scoring eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor and making a pair of free throws.
Valdosta shot 49 percent for the game, 7-of-20 from beyond the arc, and dished 23 assists on 33 made baskets.
The game began close as Valdosta led Berrien 14-11 after one quarter of play.
Douglas opened the second quarter with a rare four-point play as he drilled a three-pointer from the right wing while being knocked to the floor on the release. Douglas calmly sank the free throw to spark a game-changing scoring burst.
Out of a Valdosta timeout with 7:17 left before halftime, Douglas buried a pull-up jumper followed by a triple from Haliburton. Then, off a Berrien turnover, Douglas knocked down another 3 to cap a 14-0 run to open up a 28-11 Valdosta lead with 5:26 left in the second quarter.
With the win, the ‘Cats won for the 11th time in their first 13 games. Earlier in the season, Lockhart felt his team was going to feel the loss of its senior backcourt in Region 1-6A Player of the Year Ricky Brown and All-State point guard Allin Floyd. But with Douglas assuming the role of go-to guy and the team’s deeper commitment to the defensive end of the floor, Lockhart is seeing his team find its identity heading into region play Saturday against Houston County.
“We play better offense when we play better defense –– that’s how it works,” Lockhart said. “That’s the way it’s going to work, because we’ve got to play defense. That’s vital. If we play defense and rebound the ball, then we can do something on offense. We hit a few jump shots tonight and that opened it up for us and that’s helped really good.”
Lady ‘Cats 75
Rebelettes 45
The Valdosta girls (8-3) outscored the Berrien Rebelettes (5-2) 20-5 in the fourth quarter to cruise to a 30-point victory in the opener.
Essence Cody and Gavonia Horton delivered versatile performances Tuesday. Cody finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals while Horton added 14 points of her own to go with a team-high seven steals and four assists.
After leading 39-26 at halftime, the Lady ‘Cats opened the third quarter with a strong push. A layup by Horton and a 3-pointer from Denver Arnold made the Valdosta lead swell to 20 points with 6:30 remaining in the period.
Berrien would get as close as 12 on a layup from senior forward Savannah Barfield with 6:36 left in the game. On the next Valdosta possession, Cody converted a three-point play that keyed a decisive 17-3 run to finish the game.
Seniors Taliyah Stewart and Paris Wright each had nine points for the Lady ‘Cats in victory.
The Lady ‘Cats shot 50 percent from the floor and snagged an eye-popping 23 steals in the contest, but were not as sharp as head coach E.A. Wilcox wanted them to be. The team finished with more turnovers (25) than assists (17), making some sloppy mistakes on both ends in the second half.
“We’re just still trying to improve with each game,” Wilcox said. “We’re not where we want to be right now. We’ve got a lot of maturing to do. The guard play has got to be better. Post play has got to be better. We’ve just got to play harder. We’re not playing as hard as we need to play right now. We’re just not there yet. I don’t know how many more games we have before we get there. We start region play on Saturday against Houston. Houston’s pretty good. I’ve watched them play, I’ve seen them on film –– they’re the team to beat. We played for the (region) championship against them last year.”
After losing eight seniors from last season’s Region 1-6A championship and Final Four team, the Lady ‘Cats have managed a six-game winning streak and an 8-3 record overall this season.
The team struggled out of the gate, opening the season 2-3 before righting itself on its current run.
While Wilcox admits his team is in a rebuilding phase, he wants to see his team get better during the process and ultimately, the veteran coach wants his team playing its best basketball in time for the Region 1-6A tournament.
“We lost eight seniors,” Wilcox said of this year’s team. “We’re rebuilding. A lot of people say, ‘You rebuild and you reload.’ We want to reload, but it looks like we’re more in a rebuilding mode. With that being said, we have to continue to get better in this process. We can’t hang our heads about anything. We’re 8-3, but two of the games we lost, were not good losses. They were really bad losses –– losing to Coffee, losing here to Glynn Academy was bad as well. Losing to Raines from Jacksonville was tough, but they were just so much tougher than we were. Day by day, we’ve just got to keep improving and want to get better. These young ladies have to continue to want to improve and get better and I think eventually, we’ll get there. I just hope, before we get to the region tournament, that they’re almost where we need them to be.”
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Houston County this Saturday, Dec. 9. The girls tip off at 2 p.m., while the boys game immediately follows at 3:30 p.m.
