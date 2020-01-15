DASHER –– The Highland Christian Eagles (15-4) suffocated the Georgia Christian Generals (1-9) early and coasted to a 71-29 victory on Tuesday night.
Following a recent four-game losing streak, Eagles coach Joel Stites felt like his team needed to find its edge again after seeing its 28-game winning streak crumble around Christmas.
Opening the night with an aggressive, full-court pressure defense, the Eagles were able to thwart any offense the Generals tried to execute and turned turnovers into baskets.
“I loved it,” Stites said of his team’s defensive toughness. “That’s what we’ve been working on for the last two weeks, so that’s why I love it. We’ve really put our best foot forward as far as effort. We’re going to stretch the court and bring a little bit more pressure. It’s region time, it’s crunch time and teams are known by their defense. Defense wins championships. ... We’re trying to get the guys to be proud of their defense and stand behind it and let that lead with our defense.”
Quron Baker had a game-high 18 points, doing most of his damage in the second and third quarters. Baker scored 15 of his 18 points in that stretch, including back-to-back 3s to put the Eagles ahead 56-15 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
Coming off of his first career triple-double, Baker orchestrated the Eagles’ offense with precision, even if a few of his passes sailed into the stands at times looking for teammates.
“We go as our point guard goes, that’s how it’s always been here –– they’re an extension of the coach,” Stites said of Baker’s play. “He wants to share the ball as much as he wants to shoot the ball and it shows. That’s why we keep talking to our bigs about being active around the rim, because they’re going to get it. We want them to catch and score as long as they don’t lose a tooth [laughs].”
The Eagles led 48-15 at the half, and held the Generals without a field goal until the 2:11 mark in the third quarter.
Jace LaVan and Xavier Godfrey combined for 18 points in the first quarter and finished with 13 and 11 points respectively in the win.
“The only other thing we’ve done other than defense the last two weeks was execute our offense in the half court,” Stites said. “I like seeing that. When we’re sharing the ball really well, we don’t force a lot of stuff and I really like that. Tonight, we hit some shots. When you hit shots, points go on the board. You get some steals and hit some layups and you can score in bunches. That’s what we’re wanting to do. ... If we can get attitude and effort every night, then I’m going to be satisfied.”
Christian Johnson led the Generals with seven points –– all seven coming in the first quarter. Miles Grimes and Miguel Trejo each scored four for the Generals, who struggled with the Eagles’ press for the second time this season. The Eagles defeated the Generals 62-27 back on Dec. 3.
The Eagles have won their last two games in a row after their four-game skid, improving to 4-0 in region play. Playing against public schools during the holidays served as an eye-opener for the Eagles as they look to try to repeat as state champions this season.
“That’s why we did it –– we went to Hoop Fest in Thomasville and over at Brooks County, played some good teams,” Stites said. “We lost to a good Thomasville team by 10. We didn’t go do that to sweep a tournament. We went over there to just get better and by seeing good area competition, some of these good programs that are well-coached, then we can come and extend it over into our region and hopefully, just be tougher because of it. We’re blessed that we’re injury-free for the most part and hope that we can stay that way.”
GCS girls 41
Highland Christian 17
In girls’ action, the Georgia Christian Lady Generals smacked the Lady Eagles 41-17 in the opener.
The Generals opened the game working the ball inside for easy hoops as the Eagles struggled to score early, resulting in a 13-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Though Highland began to heat up a bit in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer from Charis Eager just before the half, the Generals led 25-11 at halftime.
“Our last few games, we have been shooting the ball well,” GCS head coach Drew Copeland said. “I’ve got a couple guards that have been really stretching the floor. We didn’t hit them a lot early in the season, but now we’re starting to catch our stride. I think we’re catching it at the right time –– we’re coming around here. The region tournament’s in a couple of weeks and we’re kind of making our identity known to ourselves and then hopefully, around the region as well.”
The Generals were able to put a good amount of points on the boards despite exceptional defense at the rim by the Eagles, who blocked an innumerate amount of shots in the game. Many of the blocks came from Eagles forward Haley King, who sent back shots both at the rim and on the perimeter.
“I’ve seen a lot of games, but I’ve never seen that many blocked shots in a game,” Copeland said. “But we persevered through it. We were aggressive going after offensive rebounds. We treat a blocked shot like a missed shot, we teach them to go after everything they can. I was proud of my girls for being aggressive and staying in it.”
With the Highland defense turning away easy shots, the Generals opted to slow the tempo and run patient offense until they found open shots in the second half. The patience manifested itself in the form of open 3-pointers and long two-pointers.
Marris Jones led the Generals with 11 points, Katie Moss added seven points and Jaci Black chipped in with six as the Generals picked up their 12th win of the season.
Eager led the Eagles with 10 points in the loss.
“Patient is something we’ve been preaching,” Copeland said of the offense. “We’ve had a tendency to rush and hurry and get bad shots or not get shots up. If we can control the tempo, we can control what shots we want to take. Using the inside-out game has been really beneficial for us.
“We’re excited. We’ve been playing well our last three games. We went 3-0 last week against some teams that could’ve given us some trouble, but we were able to sustain and hold on to some good wins and pull away in some others.”
