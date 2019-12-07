OCILLA – Clinch County's quest for a third straight Class A Public championship was halted Friday night by the very team the Panthers had defeated in the state title game the previous two years. Strengthened by a smothering defense, the Irwin County Indians held Clinch County to 156 rushing yards, returned an interception and fumble for touchdowns and ran away from the Panthers 36-0 to advance to next week's state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at Georgia State.
Irwin County improved to 13-0 after pitching its seventh shutout of the season, including its second over Clinch County this year. The Indians won the regular season meeting 14-0.
“They really didn't change up what they were doing (after halftime), they just did it a little harder and a little faster,” said Clinch County coach Don Tison Jr. The game was scoreless at halftime. “They had a little more depth than us. I think we got a little tired. Irwin is a physical bunch and they've got big, strong backs. They really just wore us out right there.
“Their defense is so good.”
Clinch finished the season 11-2.
Clinch County quarterback Tyler Morehead led the Panthers with 79 rushing yards but he also threw two interceptions, including one that defensive back Gabriel Benyard made a spectacular play on. After the Indians scored on a long 16-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up more than seven minutes off the clock to begin the second half, the Panthers started their possession on their own 21. But on a third-and-6 from the Clinch 25, Morehead launched a pass downfield and Benyard jumped up and snagged the interception with one hand.
“They're a great team and against great teams, you've got to make big plays and they've got to make a mistake or two. They didn't and they made some big plays. That interception, that one-handed interception, you look at that and it's like, 'Wow,' he made a play,” Tison said. “They're a great team, hat's off to them, probably going to be your state champions.”
As great as the interception was at midfield, the return was even better. He weaved his way around the Panthers offense and past Morehead for a scintillating touchdown return.
Irwin County added another third-quarter touchdown following a failed fake punt attempt by the Panthers. Three quick scores put the game out of reach for the Panthers against an Indians defense that's still only allowed just 63 points all season.
“Their defense is outstanding. They're led by a great defensive line, great linebackers. Their whole defense is great,” Tison said. “Every yard was just so hard to get. They make you work for everything.”
