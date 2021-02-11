VALDOSTA –– After months of uncertainty, Blazer basketball is back.
Opening the season ranked No. 19 in the nation, the Valdosta State Blazers tip off their regular season against rival West Georgia Saturday in Carrollton.
"I think it's important to get off to a good start your first game," Blazers coach Mike Helfer said after Wednesday's practice. "It's important to get off to a good start in your conference because nobody's guaranteed a certain number of games. You're not sure how many games you're going to play. Look at Ohio State in football right now."
The last time the Blazers played was 279 days ago –– the Gulf South Conference Championship against Alabama-Huntsville March 8.
The Blazers lost to the Chargers, 91-82.
On the bus ride back to Valdosta, the Blazers watched the Selection Sunday Show with a keen eye, an eye on redemption in the NCAA Tournament.
It was announced the Blazers drew Palm Beach Atlantic in the NCAA South Region Tournament that night.
However, like every other team in college basketball, the Blazers never got a chance to dance as COVID-19 shut down sports just four days later.
"I want to approach it in a thankful manner that we are getting to play and I am thankful for our presidents in our league, our athletic directors, everybody that is making this happen, Helfer said. "It's bigger than basketball. Winning is important –– winning is always important, but this is bigger than one team winning. It's bigger than one team losing. It's about playing basketball."
Senior guards Burke Putnam and Imoras Agee were named to Preseason All-GSC Team.
Putnam's ascension into the starting lineup was key to the Blazers' success last season. Following an injury to starter Ty Edwards, Putnam scored 30 points in 33 minutes in his first start to lead the Blazers to a 98-64 win against Thomas University on Dec. 19, 2019.
The victory ignited a 19-game winning streak that lasted until the GSC Championship loss to the Chargers.
Heading into this season as the incumbent starting point guard, Putnam says he feels a big difference in his approach to this season as opposed to his first year as a Blazer.
"I get to prepare differently (going into this year)," Putnam said. "I was in a whole different place and position last year, so I get to prepare a lot differently knowing that I get to lead the team this year and a lot of shots will be in my hands and a lot of decisions, other people's shots will be in my hands. It's a big difference."
When asked if he feels any added motivation from his Preseason All-GSC selection, Putnam insists he places no extra merit in the honor.
"Honestly, individual accomplishments aren't my thing, you know," Putnam said of the honor. "I'd rather talk about us being No. 1 in the Gulf South, because that's just how I am. I didn't expect nothing last year. I didn't expect to get anything this year. It just comes with the territory."
The Blazers have reloaded with seven new faces this season. Headlining the group is Gulf Coast Community College junior transfer Jacolbey Owens. Listed at 6-foot-1, Owens brings explosiveness to the Blazers' backcourt.
Owens' athleticism was on full display during Wednesday's practice, as the point guard seemed to levitate on a fast break windmill dunk that sent his teammates into shock and disbelief.
"The crowd is going to love Jacolbey, man," Putnam said with a grin. "He's athletic, crazy, crafty and the things he does in the air are ridiculous –– kind of like Ty (Edwards) last year, but just a little more. A little more [laughs]."
Joining Owens is Eckerd graduate transfer Travis Bianco, big man Malik Hunt, combo forward Mohamed Fofana, swingman Maurice Gordon, sharpshooting Irish forward Matt Treacy and Valdosta High School product Ricky Brown.
After losing four seniors and having two other players transfer out of the program, a look at the Blazers' roster from top to bottom suggests Helfer and his staff have addressed their most pressing needs from a season ago –– adding frontcourt depth, size on the wings and perimeter shooting across positions.
"Basketball, in general, is getting to a more position-less game," Helfer said. "It's like that top to bottom at every level. We have subscribed to that belief that that's who we're going to bring in here –– guys that can do multiple things. If they can do multiple things, what is the one thing or two things we need as a team to win and you bring that to the table first. That's been my philosophy the last six or seven years and we've had a lot of success doing it that way."
Last season, the Blazers went 26-4 en route to their fourth consecutive GSC Regular Season Championship. Heading into this season, the Blazers are once again projected to finish atop the GSC.
The West Georgia Wolves went 9-19 last season and missed the GSC Tournament. This year, the Wolves are projected to finish fifth in the GSC East.
With so many new faces for the Blazers, they will get their first taste of the rivalry Saturday afternoon.
"It's funny because your new guys haven't felt that yet," Helfer said of Saturday's rivalry game. "They haven't seen the crowds at both locations. Our returners know and they will tell them, but it is a rivalry. We're excited. It's going to be a hard place to go into and compete and try to win the game. You've got to play everybody one at a time. Let's be thankful we've got 20 games and try to play all 20."
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Talk 92.1 FM.
